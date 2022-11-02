Around the towns - West Island

BEACONSFIELD
REMINDERS: From December 1 to March 15, your vehicle is required to be equipped with winter tires. “While your tires need to be installed by December 1, you may want to consider having them installed before this date, as the first snowfalls of the season often occur in the month of November. While there may not be snow accumulation, the precipitation creates slick roads which are unsafe to drive on with summer or all-season tires.” When getting your tires changed, ask your mechanic to perform other routine maintenance, such as an oil change, antifreeze top up, or windshield wiper replacement. Don’t wait too long to make your appointment
No Wet Wipes In My Pipes: The city is reminding residents not to flush wet wipes down the toilet. “Wet wipes must always be thrown in the trash and not in the toilet!” says a city announcement. “Although the packaging of most wet wipes indicates that they are ‘biodegradable’, ‘safe for toilets’ or ‘safe for sewers and septic tanks’, these deposits clog plumbing, causing sewers to back up in homes and streets. This leads to high repair costs, for both the city and residents, while depriving residents of an essential service.”
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO
BLOOD DRIVE: The Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor’s blood drive is back on November 16. “Come and donate blood in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, along with family, colleagues and friends. It only takes an hour for this act of kindness towards someone waiting for a transfusion or blood product. Just one hour of your time is life-changing.” Héma-Québec’s blood drive under the chairmanship of Mayor Dimitrios (Jim) Beis takes place on Wednesday, November 16, from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Pierrefonds Cultural Centre located at 13850 Gouin Boulevard West in Pierrefonds. Anyone in good health, over the age of 18, can generally donate blood. Before coming to a blood drive, please check your eligibility to donate by calling 1-800-847-2525 or visit Héma-Québec’s Website. It is necessary to make an appointment before coming by calling 1-800-343-7264 (SANG), by writing to jedonne@hema-quebec.qc.ca or by visiting https://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/trois-facons-simples.en.html
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
FRANCIZATION THEATER: On Monday, November 7, theatrical francization workshops are offered to children as part of the Fous du Français program of the Union des municipalités du Québec. “The children will participate in five workshops, emphasizing the learning of French in a fun context which will lead to the production of a play to wrap up the session.” Mondays, November 7, 14 and 21 with a closing show on Sunday, November 27. e: 1 hour workshop starting at 5:45 p.m.
Registration: 6 to 8 www.eventbrite.ca/e/inscription-fous-du-francais-theatre-en-francisation-pour-6-a-8-ans-384678743477; 9 to 12 www.eventbrite.ca/e/inscription-fous-du-francais-theatre-en-francisation-pour-9-a-12-ans-408737995347
DORVALSCHEDULE CHANGE; Starting December 7, the organic waste pickup in Dorval will take place on Wednesdays instead of on Mondays. “Residents throughout the entire Dorval territory will therefore have to place their brown bins at the edge of the street or sidewalk for the pickup that will now take place every Wednesday. The last pickup carried out on Mondays will be the one on November 28.” This change does not affect the recycling pickup, which remains on Monday. Following are some reminders regarding the organic waste pickup: It takes place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., even on statutory holidays, (except on December 25 and January 1). Wheeled bins must be placed at the curb after 7 p.m. on the eve of the collection day and wheels of the bin must be turned toward the building. The lid must be closed and the handle must be unlocked. Green waste may be deposited in the organic waste bin. It is possible to dispose of surplus green waste in other containers without their lid (e.g. an empty garbage can). “We recommend, however, using biodegradable containers, such as paper bags and cardboard boxes, which will also be picked up.” Green waste must not be deposited in bulk at the curb.
POINTE-CLAIREPARKING REFUND: The city of Pointe-Claire is informing residents that the cheques to refund Zone 50 parking permits will be sent to everyone who have obtained a permit since February 2020, there is no need to request it. “The pandemic has had the effect of transforming travel habits, and the adoption of hybrid and telecommuting models by several organizations has impacted traffic around train stations. This new context is leading us to review our traffic mitigation practices and to not to set up a priority parking zone. A cheque for the amount that you paid for a parking permit will be mailed next week. We also invite you to remove the sticker from your vehicle(s) and dispose of it.” For any additional information, contact the Finance Department of the city at 514-630-1300, ext. 1829 or taxes@pointe-claire.ca
