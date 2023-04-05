• Beaconsfield City Hall Access
Access to Beaconsfield City Hall and some municipal services will be limited due to construction until April 14. The parking lot was closed on Tuesday, April 4 and visitors are asked to park in the Recreation Centre lot. (Reception and the library will be open according to their respective schedules.) The Urban Planning Department will be accessible, but residents are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 514-428-4430, or by emailing permis@beaconsfield.ca.
New chalet
Beacon Hill Park users can rejoice, as it is getting a new chalet, following the 2017 Parks and Green Spaces Master Plan that identified short, medium and long-term investment priorities. As a result, the construction of a new chalet was identified as a priority project. Demolition has begun, and temporary toilets will be available on site. Tennis player’s take note: For the duration of the demolition and reconstruction, there will be no lights available at the park’s tennis courts.
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux Bench ProgramWant to honour the memory of a loved one? The city is introducing its Commemorative Bench Program, which allows community members to dedicate a bench in their memory. Proceeds from the program are used to support local associations, deliver programs, fund special equipment promoting inclusivity in parks, and renovate community infrastructure such as park chalets. The bench can be dedicated to an individual, a family or a group, but not to an animal. The cost is $2,000 for all parks except Centennial Park, where the cost is $2,500. The city will install and maintain a 2.5″ x 6″ commemorative plaque on the selected bench for 10 years. Available parks are du Centenaire, Spring Garden, Westminster and Teresa-Dellar Allouette. Fill out the form at https://ville.ddo.qc.ca/en/online-services/commemorative-bench-program/ with the desired text to be engraved in English or French for approval by the city. For more information write to ventebancsparcs@ddo.qc.ca
Gas-powered leaf blower banSummer is a quiet time for lawn care. The DDO nuisances by-law restricting the use of gas-powered leaf blowers takes effect this year for both residents and landscapers operating in the city.
Gas-powered leaf blowers are prohibited at all times from June 15 to September 15, but outside that period, they may only be used Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and on Saturday, Sunday and statutory holidays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Electric leaf blowers may be used at any time.
DDO is one of many municipalities across greater Montreal limiting the use of the high-decibel machines in recent, the city joining the movement to address resident concerns and ensure quieter summers, a better quality of life and protection of the health of its residents, while minimizing the effects on the environment. For more information, contact the Municipal Patrol at 514-684-6111.
• Dorval Organic pickupDorval wants more of your food and garden scraps. The city has decided to extend its invitation to buildings of nine units or more to implement the organic waste pickup in their facilities. Managers of buildings are invited to contact the municipality to implement the weekly pickup. By doing so, they will benefit from a personalized assistance before this service is introduced on a large scale and becomes mandatory for all multi-dwelling buildings.
Managers can fill out the form: https://www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/medias/files/en/other_publications/Formulaire_collecte_MO_Multilogements-ENG.pdf and send it to Dorval_WM@ville.dorval.qc.ca. A city representative will contact them in the following days. For more information on this initiative, please call 514 633-4046.
WIBIT DAYOne of the communities’ most fun activities takes place Saturday, April 8, at the Dorval Aquatic and Sports Complex (1295 Dawson). From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. come and enjoy a giant inflatable game on the water! Children age 9 and under must be accompanied by a adult. The entry cost is the same as a daily pass.
• Pierrefonds-RoxboroEach year, the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro flushes the water supply network and inspects fire hydrants during springtime and summertime. Unidirectional and dead-end flushing of the water supply network is now underway, and residents may notice a slight drop in water pressure with or without a reddish colour.
Until Fall, the city’s public works crews will be flushing hydrants in all sectors, one neighbourhood at a time, to dislodge deposits in water mains and preserve water quality. The operations increase the speed of water circulation in the pipes and may result in a slight drop in water pressure with or without a reddish colour which can temporarily cause some inconveniences, such as stains on fabrics or dishes when using washing machines or dishwashers.
The operation lasts only for a few hours and should not usually affect the water network but tap water might become brownish or rust-coloured. There’s no need to call 311, simply do not use hot water, or use as little as possible, to avoid damage to the water tank. Also, run the cold-water tap in the bathtub for about 30 minutes until the water returns to its usual colour. You should also run a rinse cycle in your empty washing machine to avoid rust-related damage to clothing. This is not a hazard and that the water remains safe to drink.
• Pointe-Claire Roadwork updateSpring of course, means more roadwork and in Pointe Claire that translates into the closure of part of the Saint-Jean Boulevard ramp from Highway 40 east. Until May 31, the right and middle lanes of the Saint-Jean Boulevard ramp will be blocked for construction. Here are two alternative routes to help reduce traffic: Motorists can turn onto Alston Avenue then onto Hymus Boulevard to get to Saint-Jean. They can also drive past the Saint-Jean overpass to take Victor-Davis Avenue and continue on Holiday Avenue to reach Saint-Jean.
Commemorative treeIf you’re looking for a unique and enduring tribute, the city is offering a commemorative tree planting program. With the One Birth, One Memory, One Tree program, you can have a tree planted on public land to celebrate a birth or commemorate a death. Trees planted as part of this program will bear a medallion with the loved one’s name. The person who made the request will also receive a card with the location of the tree and the species selected. Planting takes place in the fall.
To be eligible, the person making the request must live in Pointe-Claire. In the event of a birth, the newborn must be a Pointe-Claire resident, and to commemorate a loss, the deceased must have lived in Pointe-Claire. The request must also be made within twelve months following the birth or death. To participate, contact Public Works at 514-630-1230 or tp@pointe-claire.ca.
• Kirkland Animal controlRaccoons, groundhogs and skunks are always around, but are much more visible, and possibly more bothersome in Spring. The city provides control services for domestic and wild animals on its territory, and conducts periodic rounds in the area to enforce the town bylaw concerning animals. This department however, does not respond to requests relating to birds, squirrels, mice and other small rodents. To report a stray, captured, injured or dead animal, contact Public Works at 514-630-2727 during regular business hours, or 514-630-1234 outside these hours depending on the emergency. To report information or file a complaint regarding animal cruelty, contact the SPCA, Montreal branch, at 514-735-2711.
If you’ve lost an animal, check first with Public Works to see if the animal has been captured. If not, call Contrôle animal Vaudreuil-Soulanges. The owner or guardian of an impounded cat or dog can reclaim their animal directly from them within five days of capture and upon payment of fees.
• Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Easter activitiesSilly bunnies have hidden several eggs in Harpell and Aumais parks! Children aged two to 11 can pick up an activity sheet on Sunday, April 9 in the respective cottages and go egg hunting! Then, all you have to do is claim your surprise inside(limited quantity) For more information, write directly to loisirs@sadb.qc.ca
Seniors Chat and coffee
The recreation department is offering those 55 and over a coffee in a convivial and friendly atmosphere. Board games will also be at their disposal. This is the perfect (free) opportunity to meet new people! At Harpell Center, Wednesdays from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, until June 20.
