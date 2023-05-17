• Beaconsfield Blowers
The city is reminding residents that the use of leaf blowers is prohibited from June 1 until September 30, subject to a fine, and to “be a good neighbour” by reducing noise in your neighbourhood and avoiding unnecessary air pollution.
Permit delays
Due to the high volume of permit requests being processed by Beaconsfield’s Urban Planning Department, the current delay to receive a permit is around three weeks. You can still apply for certain permits online and consult related leaflets at beaconsfield.ca/en/permits.
Beacon Hill Park
While the courts at Beacon Hill Park are open for the season, there are currently no functioning courtside lights due to construction of the new chalet, so you may not play tennis or pickleball after the sun has set. Temporary toilets have been set up for park and court users while the chalet is under construction.
Neighbours’ DayTo highlight Neighbours Day, Saturday, June 3, connect with people from your neighbourhood from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at Shannon Park, 340 Preston. It’s a great way to spend an afternoon together as a community. Come by, see your neighbours, and enjoy some live music, illusions and magic tricks, get your cartoon drawn by a cartoonist, create art at the collective mandala and have a snack!
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux Property taxesProperty tax bills were sent on January 23 and are payable in two installments. If you have not received your tax bill yet, request a copy by email at taxationDDO@ddo.qc.ca or at 514-684-1010
For this year the second payment is due May 25, 2023. No reminder will be sent out for the second payment. Also note that there is a Quebec government grant to help seniors offset significant municipal tax increases. For more information, contact client services at Revenu Québec: 1-514-864-6299
Yard saleDDO is inviting residents to sign up and participate in the city-wide weekend Giant Yard Sale, and to use this opportunity to help get through their spring cleaning. Complete the online permit request at https://ville.ddo.qc.ca/en/online-services/garage-sales/ and you will be able to sell used household items at your residence. Held rain or shine throughout the City on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, there will be an interactive map on the city website for you to know all the participating addresses. Submit your request before May 19. Happy treasure hunt! For information: 514-684-6111
• Dorval ClosureThe City is informing motorists that Carson Avenue will be closed between Dorval and Cloverdale avenues, from Saturday, May 20 at 9 a.m. to Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. “This closure is required to allow the installation of a crane for the construction site located on 301 Dorval Avenue.”
Gerontology servicesDid you know that Dorval offers free gerontology services for citizens aged 60 and over? Every Tuesday, a registered nurse with geriatric experience will be able to provide the following services: Reading of arterial pressure and other vital signs, if desired (pulse, temperature, breathing); ear cleaning and/or removal of cerumen (wax); glucose reading; administration of eye drops. These services take place at the Community Aid Division (1335 chemin du Bord-du-lac—Lakeshore, Room S-020). To book an appointment, call Community Aid at 514 633-4100.
• Kirkland Highway 40Highway 40 rehabilitation work resumes this week. The Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable informs road users that the reconstruction of the concrete pavement of eastbound Highway 40 has resumed between Lee Avenue in Baie-d’Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland. Rehabilitation work will continue until next year but will be interrupted in December for the winter season.
This requires complete closure of eastbound Highway 40 as traffic will flow in opposite directions on the westbound lanes. In order to reduce the impact on road users, dynamic traffic management will maintain traffic flow in both directions, with three lanes in the peak direction and two lanes in the opposite direction. The ministry has also planned the installation of a temporary noise barrier between Gérard-Guindon and chemin Sainte-Marie to limit the inconveniences resulting from this site.
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro Garden dayDo you want to beautify your garden, enrich the soil or learn more about the subject? Come and enjoy the free distribution of vegetable and herb plants during the Gardening and Environment Day organized by the Pierrefonds-Roxboro on Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the parking lot of borough hall. During this event, borough horticulture teams will distribute several vegetable plants, herbs, compost and wood chips to citizens, free of charge. Proof of residence confirming that you live in Pierrefonds-Roxboro will be required. Distribution while stocks last on a first-come, first-serve basis. Boxes of six vegetable and herb plants will be distributed, including tomato, lavender (useful for pollinators), sweet pepper, parsley, kale and basil. Strawberry plants will be offered to children. The Pierrefonds Seed Library and the Pierrefonds Makerspace will also be present to propose a milkweed planting project to all youngsters. Compost and wood chips are not accessible by car. Bring your shovels, wheelbarrows and resistant containers. The borough is also welcoming numerous organizations during its gardening day. Some kiosks will be selling products and only cash will be accepted.
• Pointe-Claire Open HouseThe Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), the city of Pointe-Claire and the city of Dorval are inviting residents to the open house at the new Neighbourhood station 5 (PDQ 5) on Saturday, May 20, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Meet the police officers of your neighbourhood to talk, ask questions and get answers to topics of interest to you. This will also be an opportunity to see their new building at 393 Saint-Jean Boulevard. Several specialized units will be present throughout the day so that residents can learn all about the expertise of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, including the mounted, canine and marine units, Emergency Response Team (SWAT) and Info-Crime. The 975-square-metre building was designed and built in height to limit the ground layout and preserve the adjacent wooded area as much as possible. Access for visitors is universally accessible so all can easily obtain services, and it was built in accordance with sustainable development principles: energy-efficient windows with low emissivity, allowing the sun’s rays to pass through in the winter and filtering light in the summer; white roof; parking space made of concrete rather than asphalt to reduce heat islands, and prioritization of local products and materials.
• Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue REM workThere will be a complete closure of Chemin Sainte-Marie eastbound, between Chemin l’Anse-à-l’Orme and Morgan Boulevard to carry out ditch work and landscaping of the REM. The work period runs Monday to Friday, 24 hours a day from May 15 to June 5, 2023. One-way traffic will flow on Chemin Sainte-Marie, between Morgan and l’Anse-à-l’Orme westbound only. Complete closure on Chemin Sainte-Marie eastbound. A detour route will be put in place for the duration of the work. Access for cyclists will be maintained in both directions. Users will have to follow the signs. STM bus stops located on Chemin Sainte-Marie eastbound will be suspended during the work (60987, 60799, 61234) NouvLR has an emergency phone number, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Any reports of damaged signs, abnormal congestion, or other traffic and signage related reports should be reported to 514 247-4022.
