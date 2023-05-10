• Beaconsfield Musical show
Périple en Tournée is a show where nomads Laurette and Arlette share their passion for travelling to the tune of imaginary landscapes. The unusual trolley that accompanies them contains the instruments and accessories required to perform their eccentric repertoire. The original pieces are performed mainly on ukulele, keyboard and vocals. Presented as part of the “CAM en tournée”.
There will be a short social mixer as of 11 a.m. and the show starts at 11:30 a.m. followed by a light lunch. Tickets are now available at the library. For Beaconsfield residents only (proof of address required). May 20 at 11 a.m. Herb Linder Annex, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd.
Tennis court closureThe Christmas Park tennis and pickleball courts will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 (Sunday May 14 in case of rain), for a 3v3 basketball tournament hosted by Wilba.
Branch collectionPost storm cleanup continues. On the south side of the highway: All streets north of Beaconsfield Blvd. have been swept once. There are still branches to be picked up on the streets on the south side of Beaconsfield Blvd. and a few small portions of the streets at various points on Beaurepaire. On the north side of the highway: The city estimates that 67% of the territory has been swept and collected. Currently, the most significant portion of streets to be picked up is on the west side of St. Charles Blvd., as well as a few streets near Windermere Park. “Our crews continue, with the help of subcontractors, to pick up branches six days a week. While some subcontractors have to leave for contractual reasons, we are planning to hire new ones through both direct contracting and tendering” says a city statement. “We hope to complete a first collection by mid-May. We will then be able to proceed with the second collection.”
French conversationAre you interested in improving your French conversation skills? Whether you are a beginner-intermediate and know the basics but are not comfortable expressing yourself, or are more advanced and want to improve, the city is offering an activity with a teacher from COMQUAT to help guide you. At the Library, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd.
Intermediate – Advanced Mondays, from May 8 to June 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. Beginner – Intermediate Thursdays, from May 11 to June 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A beginner level implies that the participant already has knowledge of basic vocabulary and some action verbs – “to have” and “to be” and are able to communicate by completing sentences with subject-verb and complement. For Library members only. Registration at https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/ville-de-beaconsfield-city-of-beaconsfield-33281457749
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux Speeding awareness campaignSpeed limits are set for a reason: safety. “Whether you are a beginner or an experienced driver, a pedestrian or a cyclist, your safety on the road and the safety of the people you love is important.”
That is why aiming toward safer roads, a City-wide Speed Awareness Campaign will be launched in the spring. Mobile speed feedback signs will be installed on different streets and regularly moved to sensitize as many road users as possible. “The safety of all road users on DDO territory is essential. We ask every member of our community to remain vigilant and respect the speed limits so that everyone can enjoy safe roads in DDO.”
Pet tagsAll dogs and cats in DDO must be registered and wear a medallion at all times in accordance with local by-laws. Remember to register your pets every year for your dog and every three years for your cat, so that the information is up to date in city records. To obtain a license, fill out two copies of the form and mail them along with a cheque for the total amount due. You will then received the requested license(s) by mail. Renewal forms are sent to owners who already registered their pets at the City.
Fee for dog each dog is $25. For 1 neutered cat – $10; 1 non-neutered cat – $20; 2 neutered cats – $20; 2 non-neutered cats – $40; replacement of a lost medallion – $1. Forms at https://ville.ddo.qc.ca/en/online-services/dog-and-cat-licenses/
PickupsThe city provides a special refuse pickup service for minor renovations done by residents, but not for work done by contractors. The service is offered free of charge up to a maximum of 4.5 m3 or two collections per year. Any additional service will be charged to residents at a rate set by the city, i.s., $200 per 4.5 m3. You can register your request for pickup 24 hours a day, seven days a week, between May 1 and October 31. When possible, the refuse will be collected within 10 to 15 business days following the request. For details on accepted materials and sorting visit make a request at https://ville.ddo.qc.ca/en/special-refuse-pick-up/
• Dorval Outdoor exhibitionUntil August 27 on the grounds of the Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre (1945 Parkfield Avenue), check out the Secret World of Bees. This free exhibition presented in cooperation with Alvéole provides an overview of the functions and uses of the bee, a pollinating insect that is essential to life. Learn about the by-products of its labour, the resources it needs, and the daily activities of the hive.
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro Dance workshopsCome take part in the free Prima danse workshops to explore the art of dance. In the form of dance classes, fitness and psychomotor exercises, the series of five workshops offers an accessible and rhythmic artistic experience. Participants will explore skills related to creativity, cooperation, memorization, coordination, balance and the communication of emotions. The goal is to learn to move according to your abilities, develop body awareness and accept your personal limits. Prima Danse’s dance activities are also suitable for people with reduced mobility. Registration required. Your presence is expected for the five workshops. On Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Pierrefonds library 13555 Pierrefonds boulevard. Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSezjWoiP3u7O3uBAGNrRJWSweVkpVdltxDRT-WEH4e6iPZtag/viewform
• Pointe-Claire Road closuresThe city of Pointe-Claire is advising residents that the Ministère des Transports du Québec (MTQ) will proceed with repair work on the Sources Boulevard interchange of Highway 20. During the month of May, obstructions and closures will occur in the preparatory phase of the repair of the interchange structures. From May 7 to 12, the MTQ’s work will cause a partial closure of the left lane of Sources northbound, and an obstruction of the roundabout’s shoulder. Also, from May 7 to 12, Donegani Avenue will be completely closed for night work to be completed between Sources Boulevard and Chester Avenue from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Work will lead to the complete closure of the northbound ramp of Exit 53 of the Sources interchange in progress the weekend of May 13 and 14.
On the weekend of May 27 and 28, one lane will be maintained on Sources northbound.
On the weekend of June 3 and 4, depending on progress, the northbound ramp of Sources, near Highway 20 eastbound, may be closed; On the weekend of June 10 and 11, also depending on progress, the northbound ramp of Sources near Highway 20 eastbound may be closed.
After the preparatory work, the repair work will lead to various complete closures up to November 2023. Communications with all the details for this work will follow.
