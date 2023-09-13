• Beaconsfield
Artisans’ Fair
The Artisans’ Fair is back again this year! Take advantage of this opportunity to stock up on locally made products and stimulate the local economy at the same time.
On Saturday, September 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centennial Park (288 Beaconsfield Blvd.) you’ll find flowers, fresh and artisanal food and beverages, clothing, accessories, jewelry, housewares, and much more. This event is a great opportunity to support local vendors and artisans. In case of rain: postponed to Sunday, September 24. An announcement will be made on social media.
Book Sale
Organized by the Friends of the Beaconsfield Library. Want to make a donation? Bring your materials to the Library on the following days: Saturday, September 16, from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday, September 30, from noon to 4 p.m. Please note that there is limited space so please only bring books in good condition. DO NOT bring encyclopedias, magazines, VHS tapes, records or cassette tapes.
Seniors rights:
What are the rights of seniors and how to secure and strengthen the rights of the older adult?
Aging raises many questions for seniors and their families, including legal questions about the rights of the older adult. Featuring Ann Soden Ad. E. of the Elder Law Clinic, Monday, September 18 at 2 p.m. at the Library for people aged 55 and over. Do you have general legal questions regarding aging? Send your questions in advance to bibliotheque@beaconsfield.ca. This conference will be filmed and made available on the YouTube channel. Register at https://beaconsfieldenligne.ca/IC3Prod/#/U2010
Astronomer at the Library:
On Friday, September 15 at 5 p.m. Astrophysicist Marie-Ève Naud invites you to an afternoon in the sky! She’ll talk about astronomy, space, the telescope and much more. Registration required at beaconsfieldenligne.ca/IC3Prod/#/U2010
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux
Re-Imagine, Dream and Plan our City Together! Panel of ExpertsA debate on Suburban Planning
The city is evolving and transformin. Real estate and development projects are happening in your neighbourhood, and you would like to join the conversation? You are invited to attend an exchange between experts on the challenges of a Montreal suburb in transformation: Healthy lifestyles, local economy, housing needs, and diverse urban projects. This highly anticipated and extremely interesting participative activity will take place on: Wednesday, September 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Civic Center Banquet Hall (12001 Boul. de Salaberry, Entrance #5). Register no later than September 17 at consultation@ddo.qc.ca or by phone at 514 684-1033 #2400. On August 30, the first activity of the participatory process took place. View the recording online at ville.ddo.qc.ca
Tree maintenance
The summer season has allowed trees, shrubs and hedges to grow well. In autumn, it’s important to ensure that foliage and branches on roadside trees and shrubs don’t interfere with visibility or traffic.
The City reminds homeowners that the following minimum clearances must be maintained at all times: 3 m above the public sidewalk; 60 cm side clearance from sidewalk or street if no sidewalk exists; 4 m above secondary arteries; 4.3 m above main arteries. In the visibility triangle zone, no foliage or branches may be present within a height range of 1 m to 4.3 m measured from the ground surface.
For everyone’s safety, please observe these rules! If done by a contractor, make sure they take care of collecting branch residue. To find a tree care professional, visit https://www.siaq.org/en#ctnTrouverPro
For residents who do the work themselves, note that collection service for large-diameter branches up to a maximum of 4 inches (10 cm) is open until October 31. Branches larger than 4 inches in diameter must be collected by a special refuse pickup service; also open until October 31.
New courts:
Good news! Work on the new tennis/pickleball courts and basketball court at Terry-Fox Park is now complete. Come and play with family, friends or neighbors for a relaxed or frenzied game. No reservations required; first-come, first-served basis. The ground markings are suitable for both tennis and pickleball. To ensure fair sharing of unreserved facilities, please give up your place after one hour’s play to the next people in line. You could also invite them to play with you or against you!
Looking for an opponent to hone your pickleball skills? Register with the West Island Pickleball Association (https://www.pickleballwestisland.com) Games are played at Westminster Park and Sunnybrooke Park from 8:30 a.m. to noon, until the outdoor sports fields close (a portion of the fields is reserved for this group).
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Open House
The first edition of the Public Works Open House invites you to come and discover the jobs and equipment used by the people dedicated to maintaining Pierrefonds-Roxboro’s public spaces!
On Saturday, September 16, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., come and meet the Public Works Direction team, who will be on-site to present the different facets of their work, specialized machinery and answer questions. Want to find out more about how your Borough’s environment? During the morning, you’ll have the opportunity to visit municipal workshops, climb aboard vehicles and walk around many kiosks presenting a variety of services, such as: Pavement marking; snow removal operations; paving; floods management; signage; hydrant maintenance; excavation and more. Other stations will also allow you to discover job opportunities, the citizen experience program and Project Connexion! Open to all and free of charge. The Public Works Workshop located at 14150 boulevard Gouin Ouest.
• Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
Waste management campaign: The City has resolutely committed itself to environmental sustainability by launching its new waste management campaign, “Des petits gestes pour de grands changements”. As part of this initiative, the City is taking significant steps to improve waste management and encourages citizens to adopt eco-responsible practices. As of this November, garbage collection will take place every two weeks, year-round. This adjustment aims to reduce the environmental footprint, while contributing to the City’s ambitious goal: by 2025, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue aims to repurpose 70% of its waste, as opposed to 43% currently. Mayor Paola Hawa says “Every action undertaken today is meaningful and ensures a better future for generations to come.” To raise awareness, the City has taken the following measures: creation of a detailed checklist to properly sort waste materials, the update of the available information on regular waste removal available on the City’s website, and the active participation in the “Naturally Sainte-Anne” event, to be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 on Sainte-Anne Street. For information visit www.ville.sainte-anne-de-bellevue.qc.ca
• Dorval
Book sale
From September 13 to 17 at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre (1401 chemin du Bord-du-Lac—Lakeshore), presented by the Friends of the Dorval Library. On Wednesday, September 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Don’t forget your shopping bags! Payments are cash only. Book donations: Drop them off at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre on September 9 and 10, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Would you like to help out with this event? Complete an online volunteer application, available on the Library’s website, at biblioweb.ville.dorval.qc.ca, or call the Library at 514 633-4170.
Skatepark
During the August council meeting, the City of Dorval retained the services of Lanco Aménagement to carry out the design-construction project of the new skatepark in Dorval. The skatepark, covering approximately 1,400 square metres, will be built on the south side of Dawson Avenue in front of the Dorval Aquatic and Sports Complex. The first phases of the project (consultations and preliminary design) were previously realized with Association Skateboard Montréal, an expert in the field of skatepark conception, in conjunction with some 15 local teens who are part of Dorval’s skateboarding community and the City’s Teen Zone program. Preliminary plans for this major project were unveiled to the public during the last Skatefest, held on September 2. The construction work, which will begin this fall, should be completed by the end of June 2024.
