Around the towns - West Island

• Beaconsfield Flushing operations postponed
As a result of unforeseen circumstances, we are compelled to defer the scheduled flushing operation in the areas between Wescroft and Allancroft, and between Sherbrooke and Elm, originally planned from July 17 to 24. “Rest assured that we will promptly notify you of the revised schedule as soon as we receive it from our contractor.”
Christmas Park PartyLooking to get out of the house with the kids? Come by our Park Party! It‘s a party in the park! Join us on Thursday, August 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an evening of fun at Christmas Park, 422 Beaconsfield Blvd. Bring a picnic, reusable water bottle, and energy. Check out the other park parties happening this summer across Beaconsfield, along with other events at beaconsfield.ca.
Courts closedOn Saturday, August 12, the tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts at Beacon Hill Park will not be available due to a large swim meet at Beacon Hill Pool, involving over 400 swimmers from around the West Island.
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux TecumsehFrom August 7 to August 25, 2023, Hydro-Québec will be installing new electrical conduits. This work will result in a complete closure of Tecumseh Street between Frontenac and Labrosse in both directions, including intersections. A detour will be in place during the work.
FlushingThe flushing of the water main network will take place until September 2023. The work runs between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. South-East Sector August 14 to 25; South-West Sector August 16 to 24; Center-1 Sector July 31 to August 16; Center-2 Sector August 14 to 31; East Sector August 23 to 30; West Sector August 7 to 16. Unidirectional flushing is a technique used to clean water mains. It is done through a series of flushing operations performed sequentially. The City performs this type of work to maintain the condition of the mains and to ensure adequate pressure and flow for its users. Fire hydrant inspections are used to measure the pressure and flow rate of the network. These inspections allow the City to insure that the water main network and its equipments are functioning properly. You do not have to close your water inlet. The water remains potable during the work. If the water appears reddish when you turn on your tap, please let the cold water run in your bathtub until it returns to its normal color. It is best not to use your dishwasher and washing machine between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. while the work is being done in your area. Let the cold water run in your bathtub before using a cleaning appliance to ensure that no reddish water is present. Rinse your cleaning appliances before using them. Using the bath or shower has no impact. Please leave the cold water in the bathtub running if it appears reddish in color. You will have access to potable water during the work. Pressure drops may be noticed. A notice will be distributed if an interruption of potable water is necessary.
• Dorval RegistrationSince the beginning of 2023, the City of Dorval has been working hard to bring you an improved version of our online registration platform, one that‘s more efficient than ever for the fall 2023 session! At last, you‘ll be able to avoid long queues and benefit from an easy, fast, and user-friendly interface to register for your favourite courses and activities from the comfort of your own home. If you didn‘t already do so last fall, we invite you to create your online account (now required for online registration) as of now, so that you‘ll be ready to register when the time comes. Please note that a valid citizen card is required. More details on how to proceed are available on the City‘s registration page. Of course, you can always drop by one of our service counters or give us a call if you need help setting up your account or registering. To streamline the process and avoid high traffic, registration for fall session activities will be spread over several days, according to the following schedule:
Dorval residents: As of Monday, August 14, at 9 a.m. for aquatic activities; as of Wednesday, August 16, at 9 a.m. for activities reserved exclusively to citizens age 55 and over, and for cultural, library, and museum activities. As of Thursday, August 17, at 9 a.m. for fitness and wellness courses.
Non-residents: As of Monday, August 28, at 9 a.m. For all activities.
Power line extensionIn order for new clients to have electrical power, Hydro-Québec is undertaking construction work on an underground power line extension on Carson Avenue, in Dorval. The work will begin with the construction of concrete caissons that will receive, in a second phase, the electrical cables.
Carson Avenue, between Louise-Lamy and Cloverdale avenues: Traffic disruptions on Carson Avenue during the work, alternating lane closures on Dorval Avenue when passing through the area (two of four lanes will therefore be open, providing one lane for each traffic direction); Removal of parking spaces on that section of the street; Machinery noise during certain operations, during working hours
Mitigation Measures: Maintenance of the access to residences and business at all times; Presence of traffic control persons, if required, in areas surrounding the construction site; Installation of site fences to separate the work zone from pedestrian crosswalks. Work Calendar: Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 24 to September 1, 2023. Hydro-Québec could exceptionally undertake some work in the evening or during the weekend. No electricity interruptions are planned. For more information call 514 385-8888, extension 3462. In case of a power outage or emergency, contact Hydro-Québec at all times at 1 800 790-2424.
• Pointe-Claire RevegetationAs part of its growing concern about protecting the environment and to comply with the Environment Quality Act (EQA) of the Québec government, the City of Pointe-Claire will apply the shorelines naturalization rules this summer. This eco-responsible shift will result in changes in the maintenance of all public land along waterways. Consequently, there will be no cutting of grass ten meters from the edge of the water. However, at various places where benches are located near the shore, facilities will allow access and maintain a view of the water. The benefits of this vegetation belt are numerous: stabilize the banks to prevent soil erosion; limit warming of water by creating a sunscreen; vegetation as a filter against pollutants; conserve biodiversity by providing habitats, food and shelter for wildlife; decrease presence of pests on the banks; slow the aging process of lakes and rivers; act as a natural shelter to protect crops and homes. The City of Pointe-Claire is proud to adopt eco-responsible actions and contribute to the protection of the environment.
AnniversaryThe City of Pointe-Claire is pleased to announce that an inauguration ceremony for the commemorative plaque marking the 100th anniversary of 68 Prince Edward Avenue will take place on August 15.
To meet the needs of Valois’ growing population, a new elementary school was built at Prince Edward and Belmont. When it opened in September 1923, the Valois Protestant School welcomed 16 children in Cycle 1 of elementary school. As the population continued to grow over the years, the little red-brick school was unable to accommodate all children, closing permanently in 1961. In 1991, the City moved the Valois branch of the Pointe-Claire Public Library into the old school. The commemorative plaque will be unveiled on Tuesday, August 15 at 2 pm. In case of rain, the event will be postponed to the following day, at the same time. On Wednesday, August 16, at 7 p.m., a video recounting the history of the building produced by Jason Bolanis will be shown at the Central Library.
• Sainte-Anne-de-BellevueThis summer, make a vital gesture and make life meaningful: donate blood. Hundreds of people need a donation in order to regain their health. To make it easy for you, a drive is organized near you. All you have to do is make an appointment! Thursday, August 24, 2023, between 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Centre Harpell, 60 rue Saint-Pierre. The goal is to convince 50 donors to roll up their sleeves just long enough for a quick blood donation. Since March, Héma-Québec has been pursuing its objective of convincing 7,000 people in Québec to give blood for the first time. The results are encouraging, but we need solidarity to keep our collective blood supply afloat! To prevent line-ups and respect your busy schedule, use the appointment system. To make an appointment before going to a blood drive, you can easily do it online at www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/trois-facons-simples.en.html or by calling 1-800-343-7264 (SANG). Want to check if you can donate? Confirm your eligibility at 1-800-847-2525 or visit the Héma-Québec website at https://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.