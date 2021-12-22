Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low -1°C. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low -14°C. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.