Hampstead
TOWN HALL, COMMUNITY CENTRE CLOSED: The town announced that both buildings are closed until further notice “to reduce personal contact to help lower the rate of transmission of the COVID-19 virus and its latest variant Omicron.” The staff will instead be teleworking. The community will be served by telephone except for appointments when warranted.
Côte St. LucUPDATE ON NON-CONFORMING SYNAGOGUE BYLAW: Mayor Mitchell Brownstein was asked at the Dec. 13 council meeting about the timeline of a bylaw dealing with non-conforming synagogues located in residential areas, a major issue in recent years and during the recent election campaign. The Mayor said council is aiming for an item to be on the council agenda in March. He added that city staff have been mandated “with the task of ensuring we have a very clear list of every institution in our city so the public can be very clearly advised about synagogues that are non-conforming, conforming, the non-taxable, the dormitories, the longstanding synagogues that have been in our community for 50, 60 years. We want a very clear transparent understanding of the benefits and the difficulties of all of these types of zonings and institutions that exist in our community.” Brownstein said at the November council meeting that “I made it clear during this election campaign, that residential streets have to remain residential and we need to find ways to live in CSL where we can allow for religious prayer and practice, and ensure that it is available to all in areas where it’s accepted for the residents.”
Montreal WestMUNICIPAL OFFICES CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: The town announced that “following the government’s latest announcements on Dec. 20 that all non-essential workers be mandated to work from home, the Town of Montreal West wishes to inform its residents that all municipal offices will be closed to the public as of December 21 and until further notice. Working remotely, our employees will remain available to answer questions and requests from citizens by phone or through the Town’s website.”
St. LaurentSPORTS AND RECREATION PLACES AVAILABLE: The borough announced Dec. 13 that “several of Saint-Laurent’s partner agencies specializing in sports and recreation still have places available for their activities program. To learn more, visit the Loisirs Montréal website or contact the partners directly. They include: Association amateur de football de Saint-Laurent (Spartans), Acadé kicks (Taekwondo), Basketball St-Laurent, Club d’athlétisme Saint-Laurent Sélect inc., Club de baseball Saint-Laurent Crush, Club de conditionnement physique, Club de karaté Kio Saint-Laurent inc., Club de natation Saint-Laurent, Club des maîtres-nageurs Saint-Laurent, Club de nage synchronisée de Saint-Laurent, Club de patinage artistique Saint-Laurent, Club de pickleball St-Laurent, Club de tai-chi Saint-Laurent, Club de soccer de Saint-Laurent, Club de tennis de table de Saint-Laurent, Club de volleyball Saint-Laurent, Club de water-polo Saint-Laurent, Club Gymslic Saint-Laurent, Judo Budokan Saint-Laurent, Hockey Saint-Laurent, Olympiques spéciaux (swimming, bowling and soccer activities) and Ringuette Saint-Laurent.
Town of Mount RoyalFREE SKATING AND PICK-UP HOCKEY: The town posted that it is “pleased to announce that holiday skating and ‘pick-up’ hockey will return this season. The holiday skating schedule can be seen at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/. Regarding the rules, “each skater (including figure skaters and MRO Hockey players) must present their valid Recreation Card stamped for 2022 to gain access to the rink, or pay the fee as indicated (a hockey or skating club membership does not provide free access to the ice during this municipal holiday event). The 2022 Recreation Membership can be purchased online if your Activitek account is current, or at the Recreation Centre. All persons 13 years of age or older must show their vaccination passport. Helmets must be worn by all, regardless of age or level. It is mandatory to wear a CSA approved helmet, full visor and neck protector during hockey periods. No free skating during hockey periods. No hockey during skating periods. Only persons wearing skates are allowed on the rink. Spectators, parents or chaperones must remain seated in the stands, not standing around the rink. Masks must be worn at all times by anyone 10 years of age or older throughout the arena, when moving around AND when sitting in the stands.” The registration counter is at 60 Roosevelt Avenue. The e-mail is rec-mt-royal@ville.mont-royal.qc.ca. The phone number is 514-734-2928.
WestmountREDUCING ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION: The city posted that “during cold winter months, the demand on Hydro Westmount’s electrical grid increases dramatically, which can overload Hydro-Westmount’s circuits and create power outages. Furthermore, heavy penalties are charged to the City of Westmount for over-consumption. Hydro Westmount customers are encouraged to reduce their electrical energy consumption when the temperature reaches -18 °C, especially during these peak hours: In the morning, from 6 to 9 a.m. In the evening, from 4 to 8 p.m. Delay using major appliances until after these periods, particularly those requiring hot water like dishwashers and laundry machines. It is sustainable and cost-effective to reduce energy consumption during intense cold weather. To learn more about peak periods and how to reduce your consumption through simple actions, visit Hydro Quebec’s web page Using energy more wisely in cold weather.”
