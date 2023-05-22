Senator Leo Housakos was honoured with the Order of Friendship by the decree of Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan.
The award was presented for Sen. Housakos' "contribution to the strengthening and the development of friendly ties between Armenia and Canada, and his dedication to preserving universal human values," the Armenian Embassy in Canada posted on social media. "Congratulations, Honourable Senator, on your well deserved recognition! Wishing you continued success and the very best in all your future endeavours."
Senator Don Plett paid tribute to Housakos on the occasion of the honour from Armenia.
"Senator Housakos has served the Senate and the people of Canada for many years and in various capacities, including as Speaker of the Senate in 2015," Senator Plett said. "His particular passion, however, has been his commitment to international human rights, freedom and the rule of law. In that capacity, we know him to have spoken out courageously on matters of human rights all around the world."
The Senator added that amongst the peoples Sen. Housakos has spoken for "are the people of Armenia.
"Armenia is a country that has suffered significantly in recent years, surrounded as it is by hostile and often aggressive neighbours. In 2020, Armenia was attacked by its neighbour Azerbaijan in the so-called 44-day war. That attack was supported by Turkey. There were few voices in Canada speaking out for Armenia back then. Turkey is, after all, a NATO ally. The issue was considered too delicate for many. However, Sen. Housakos had the courage to speak out. He exposed the silence of the international community on both the war and on the forced uprooting of many Armenian people from their homes. He condemned the lopsided settlement imposed on Armenia by its powerful neighbours."
Sen. Plett explained that Sen. Housakos "did not receive many accolades from the Government of Canada for his actions, but the people of Armenia did take notice. Indeed, he was recently awarded the Order of Friendship through a decree by the President of Armenia.
"Colleagues, I can say from a personal perspective that I am particularly proud of Sen. Housakos’ work as he defends human rights and the rule of law around the world. I hope all Senators will join me in extending our warmest congratulations to our friend Senator Leo Housakos. Congratulations on this well‑deserved honour."
