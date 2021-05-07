Are you ready for the summer? Camp is on!

Thousands of Quebec children, and their parents, got the answer they were looking for.
Santé publique has given the green light for summer overnight camps to open in the province, which means duffel bags can be packed, flashlights tested and sleeping bags at the ready.
Part of the decision includes specific measures that must be adopted, and that will include vaccination for all counsellors, according to the Association des camps du Québec (ACQ).
It's great news for many Quebec families following the announcement that day camps may also resume operation.
The ACQ, representing 385 organizations, wants $10 million from the government to help camps adopt sanitary guidelines, and to help mitigate the losses of last year. Despite the go-ahead on re-opening, they say, about a third of Quebec camps will not be able to open and comply with the costly and late date sanitary measures this year, and that some of the public cash they are requesting will help those camps cover their fixed costs to ensure their survival.
