As parents in Quebec and across Canada consider their options or lack thereof, in the return to school this week, the Association Québécoise pour l’éducation à domicile (AQED) is setting the record straight on what home schooling is and who can do it.
Many news reports have confused distance learning with homeschooling, thereby letting some parents think they do not have the right to homeschool.
Simply put, everybody in Quebec is eligible to homeschool their child. ‘Distance learning’ or ‘online learning’ in the context of the current discussion, is the service provided by school boards or Centres de services scolaires to deliver education to students via online and other supporting measures, by a teacher affiliated with that institution for which the Ministry of Education (MEES) requires a doctor’s note.
With “homeschooling,” the term used in the law and by the MEES – parents take on the entire responsibility of their child’s education, replacing full-time school attendance.
By following specific guidelines, parents are able to respect the rhythm and needs of their child based on the grade level corresponding to their abilities, not their age, and is an increasingly popular option for parents.
AQED is a non-profit, secular organization that brings together more than 1,500 families who educate more than 3,500 children in Québec.
It’s governed by Section 15 of the Quebec Education Act: “The following students are exempt from compulsory school attendance:...(4) a student who receives appropriate homeschooling....”
“It is every parent’s right to homeschool,” says AQED director Noemi Berlus. “You do not need permission from the ministry or school board/CSS, but you must register with the DEM and inform your school board within 10 days after you withdraw your child to be in compliance with the law. “You can do this at any time during the school year.
“Because of conflicting information floating around, some people mistakenly think that they require permission or a doctor’s note to homeschool and are genuinely surprised when they find out they do not.”
Berlus adds that with 72 school boards and service centres in Quebec and regulations changing over the past few years, some school boards may not be up-to-date with the latest laws. Further, the July 1 deadline for homeschooling registration applies only to returning families that homeschooled their children in the previous year, and not to families new to homeschooling.
Many parents feel their boards discourage the clarity to encourage kids simply to return to their network, while still some public boards have made special arrangements in the past, as was the case with one Montreal board and a particular religious community with no affiliation at the board to participate in homeschooling.
For more information, visit https://www.aqed.qc.ca/en/support/faq and for real-time discussion, the AQED Facebook groups, in both English and French.
