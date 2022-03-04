The Quebec Association for the Defense of the Rights of Retired and Pre-Retired Persons (AQDR) denounced the private seniors' residences that refuse to reimburse residents for services they paid for but did not receive due to the pandemic. The association is urging seniors residence owners to adopt a reasonable position in consideration of tenants' perspectives.
“The seniors residences are being called on to act reasonably and cease their legal tactics to avoid reimbursing their tenants (for services not rendered)," AQDR president, Pierre Lynch stated. "The situation of the refusal of reimbursement is just another glaring example that money too often comes before the social role of housing for seniors", Lynch explained in a statement to the press.
In some cases, certain services are listed when signing a lease in seniors residence such as access to recreational rooms, swimming pools or even training rooms. Some residents have requested a refund since these services were interrupted during the pandemic, but many are facing a refusal from the operators of the residences.
“We are now seeing a worrying phenomenon with large senior residence operator groups taking the issue even further by invoking immunity to avoid reimbursing tenants,” Me. Helene Guay, a lawyer specializing in the defense of the rights of seniors, said. “Reasonably, one would expect tenants to be reimbursed. However, by preferring litigation, residences exhaust seniors in long and agonizing procedures.”
