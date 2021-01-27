Approved projects in St. Laurent valued at a record $517 million in 2020

The value of projects approved by the St. Laurent Urban Planning Advisory Committee, with building permits issued, hit a record $517 million for 2020, with numerous major projects planned and underway, the borough announced.
This represents a 30 percent and $117 million increase from 2019, also a record year, and a near doubling in value from 2018.
"These excellent results are all the more remarkable because they were achieved in the difficult context of a global pandemic and economic slowdown," stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. "They reflect the success of the planning efforts that St. Laurent's administration is devoting to residential and industrial construction. We are in fact increasing the number of development projects to attract developers and build a complete, inclusive and user-friendly living environment focused on mobility and sustainable development, with a significant emphasis on biodiversity."
Some of the projects, in the residential sector, include:
• In the Bois-Franc Transit-Oriented Development, "on Rue des Pyrénées, a project consisting of 32 units of adjacent single-family homes has been approved, for a total of nearly $14 million. This development is aiming for LEED Silver certification."
• On Square Norseman, "currently under construction, plans call for a total of 58 units of adjacent single-family homes spread out around a new square. In 2020, 23 units—with a value totalling $18 million—were already confirmed. This development is aiming for LEED Gold certification."
• The Cité Midtown project on Marcel-Laurin Blvd, "will be comprised of 11 buildings, with a total of 800 housing units of all types. In 2020, construction on 437 units already got under way, for a value of $109 million. The project also includes a pedestrian piazza, a shared street, bioretention infrastructures, green roofs, a neighborhood park, social and affordable housing as well as local services."
• Across the street from Midtown, "Phase 1 of 4 of the Le Noria residential project was also launched with the approval of a seven-storey, 89-unit multi-family building valued at $19 million. This overall project calls for a total of 408 units with buildings aiming for LEED Gold certification."
• "A multi-family construction project located in the area bounded by Alexis Nihon, Côte de Liesse, Authier and Ward. Valued at over $51 million, this rental-type housing development designed for professionals, couples and families is building 270 multi-family housing units spread over 11 floors."
• "Le Monarc, a large-scale housing development located at the corner of Cavendish and Thimens boulevards. Upon completion, a total of 675 units are planned within its four six-13-storey multi-family buildings. Already, 185 units had been started in 2018, to which were added 246 units in 2020, valued at $44 million. It is aiming for LEED Silver certification."
In the industrial sector:
• "The ongoing construction of the Centre de traitement des matières organiques (CTMO) (organic waste treatment centre). Located on Boulevard Henri-Bourassa and valued at $80 million, this plant will be able to annually process 50,000 metric ton of organic waste, with its state-of-the-art equipment. Aiming for LEED Gold certification, it will include a green roof that can accommodate an urban agriculture activity such as a greenhouse—one more in St. Laurent." (The other is at the former Sears facility on Thimens.)
• "The expansion of the STM's St. Laurent public transit centre, located at 5825 Thimens, is also another strategic investment that will help consolidate public transit service. This three-storey project covering approximately 5,000 m2 in area, represents an investment of over $58 million."
• In the education sector, "the Centre de services scolaire Marguerite Bourgeoys is developing a project located on Côte-Vertu and valued at approximately $10 million. It involves converting a residential building into an institutional one. The transformation will create 14 new classrooms for a maximum of 238 students from immigrant families in Canada."
• A more than $4 million expansion for Vanguard School, located on Côte-de-Liesse.
In the commercial sector:
• "Despite the difficult situation in the commercial sector at the present time, the owners of the Place Vertu shopping centre are planning the construction of two new two-storey commercial buildings in front of Côte-Vertu, for an overall investment of nearly $8 million. Each covering approximately 1150 m² in area, these buildings are aiming for LEED Gold certification with the installation of solar panels on the roof and a 55 percent canopy with the addition of green spaces totalling nearly 6000 m²."
