A concert scheduled by rapper Freeze Corleone at the downtown Olympia Theatre Dec. 4 has been cancelled, according to a notice posted late Monday by Ticketmaster.
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and B'nai Brith Canada had strongly condemned the planned concert by the rapper, whose lyrics have been condemned as antisemitic.
Earlier Monday, the status of the concert was uncertain. The Olympia's website included events for Dec. 3 and 5, but Freeze Corleone was not listed for Dec. 4.
On the other hand, a poster advertising the rapper's performance was still at the Olympia on Saturday afternoon. We called the box office at noon Monday, when it reopened after the weekend, and we were told at the time that there was "no concrete information" as to Freeze Corleone's performance.
B'nai Brith Canada said later Monday that the Olympia was "working to cancel" the rapper's appearance.
"Patrick Levy, the theatre’s owner, told B’nai Brith that the show is no longer advertised on its website," the organization's statement adds. "He also committed to examining the theatre’s contractual obligations and pledged to share further information imminently."
“We are pleased that Olympia Theatre’s management disavowed Corleone’s antisemitism in recent correspondence,” said Marvin Rotrand, B’nai Brith Canada’s National Director for its League For Human Rights.
A statement from CIJA late last week points out that Universal Music France terminated its contract with the artist, streaming services took down his content and he was investigated for inciting hatred, but that the Olympia had cited freedom of expression in allowing the performance to take place. CIJA felt the rapper had been provided with a new platform for his message of hate — the City of Montreal.
Eta Yudin, Vice President – Quebec, Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, stated Friday that: "It is troubling that there is an audience for hateful rhetoric but, as the rising incidents of antisemitism in Canada and around the world demonstrate, Jew-hate, bigotry, and racism continue to fester. We should not be blind to messages of Nazi ideology, Hitler, or Third Reich apologists, to conspiracy theories, or the trivialization of the Holocaust. We know too well where they lead."
Yudin pointed out that as the Canadian government made Holocaust denial illegal, "if Corleone [brought] his hateful messages to Canada, and should he condone, deny, or downplay the Holocaust, this action could amount to 'wilful promotion of antisemitism' as per the Criminal Code.
“We condemn the antisemitic messages of his music and past statements made amounting to Holocaust denial. We are counting on our fellow Quebecers to show that his values are not aligned with those we hold dear. It is the responsibility of each of us to combat hatred and antisemitism, and we hope that his performance here will not become a platform to promote hatred against any group."
B'nai Brith Canada also wrote a letter to the Olympia management. The letter by Rotrand, national director of B'nai Brith's League For Human Rights, pointed out that his organization was alerted by members of the Jewish community that the rapper was scheduled to perform at the downtown venue.
"Mr. Corleone is openly anti-Semitic and hateful," Rotrand wrote. "He has continued to exploit and abuse his platform to adopt a particularly virulent anti-Semitism. We don't think the Olympia would welcome a person who shows hate, says that slavery was a good thing, insults the Black community or spreads openly anti-Asian racism."
The letter also pointed out that in his lyrics, "Corleone states that he 'comes determined like Adolf in the 1930s", that he "doesn't give a damn about the Shoah" and that "like the Swiss bankers, everything will be for the family so that my children can live like Jewish pensioners. His take on the Nazi murder of 6 million Jews is “F_k the Shoah (Holocaust)!"
