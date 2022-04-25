The League for Human Rights annual audit of antisemitic incidents says there were 2,799 recorded incidents throughout Canada as a whole.
That May, during the Israel-Hamas conflict, 676 incidents alone were reported, 63 of them violent.
B'nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn and Marvin Rotrand, National Director of the League for Human Rights, announced the results of the audit during a press conference in Ottawa Monday. Liberal Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather also took part, as well as Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman and NDP MP Randall Garrison.
Mostyn said the audit reveals that this year is the "fourth consecutive year in which the 2,000-plateau was exceeded, 2021 was the sixth consecutive record-setting year for antisemitism in Canada, there was a 7.2 percent increase of recorded antisemitic incidents compared to 2020, almost eight antisemitic incidents occurred every day in 2021" and there was a more than "733 percent increase of violent incidents in 2021 compared to 2020."
In Quebec specifically, reported incidents increased from 686 in 2020 to 828 in 2021; while in Ontario, incidents decreased from 1,130 to 821.
"B’nai Brith Canada’s 2020 Audit of Antisemitic incidents reported a shocking 18 percent increase from the previous year in hate crimes against Jews," Rotrand wrote in the audit's summary. "The Audit called the year 'tumultuous.' Few anticipated that 2021 would eclipse that sombre record of antisemitic incidents observed just the year before."
But Rotrand added that the organization is cautioning that 2021's numbers "may be a significant undercount of incidents.
"A notable example is that during the Hamas - Israeli conflict in May, there were several large anti-Israel rallies held in Canada. However, unless there was video evidence of individuals engaging in violent activities, documented arrests connected to the targeting of Jews or a clear ability to identify distinct individuals engaged in harassment or vandalism, then any incidents reported to our anti-hate hotline without corroboration were not included in this Audit."
Rotrand also commented on the 733 percent increase in reported violent incidents, from nine in 2020 to 75 last year.
"Much of the violence was driven by the Hamas-Israeli conflict where anti-Israel demonstrators, many showing open support for Hamas and other listed terrorist organizations, may have felt that physically attacking Jews would carry little consequence. They were wrong. Police in Montreal and Toronto arrested and pressed criminal charges against at least 18 persons at such demonstrations.
"A particularly egregious case occurred when two men were arrested on May 17. According to police, the two drove around Côte St. Luc, a suburb of Montreal with a Jewish majority population, making threats that they would harm Jews. That case and the others continue to wend their way through the court system. Unfortunately, violent attacks against Jews did not end with the truce that ceased hostilities in Hamas’ war against Israel."
Some of the Quebec incidents:
• "Quebecers awoke January 13 to read the shocking news that Adam Riga, 28, a resident of St-Laurent, was arrested outside the Shaar Hashomayim synagogue in Westmount, Quebec after being allegedly caught in the act of spray-painting Nazi symbols on its doors."
• In May, "in Montreal, police had to use chemical irritants to disperse violent anti-Israel demonstrators. Fifteen arrests were made by Montreal police, including three for assaulting police."
• In June, "Montreal Kosher Bakery, an important business in the St. Laurent neighbourhood, was firebombed. Damage was minor. An investigation by Montreal’s arson squad continues. Police also noted a similar incident a few weeks earlier at another kosher business in the same strip mall."
• In August, "soon after the September 20 federal election had been called, an onslaught of hateful vandalism targeting the campaign posters of incumbent Members of Parliament Anthony Housefather (Mount Royal) and Rachel Bendayan (Outremont) began with swastikas and the word Nazi defacing dozens of their posters."
• In December, "the community was outraged after multiple large swastikas were traced in snow on an outdoor hockey rink in Danyluk Park. B’nai Brith Canada reported the incident to the hate-crimes unit of the Montreal police force (SPVM). We also notified Peter Malouf, Mayor of Town of Mount Royal. Mayor Malouf reacted immediately by launching an investigation."
