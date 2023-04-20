Antisemitic incidents in Canada as a whole declined very slightly in 2022 compared to 2021, down 30 from 2,799 to 2,769, a 1.1 percent decrease that still represents the highest numbers since the audit was launched 41 years ago.
The latest numbers were announced by B'nai Brith Canada officials during a press conference in Ottawa.
B'nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn said of the 2022 total, 2,056 took place online.
"Of the in-person incidents, nearly 85 percent constituted antisemitic harassment," he added. "While most provinces trended downward last year, Ontario jumped over 64 percent in incidents since 2021."
As well, "acts of vandalism increased from 264 to 404, while in-person harassment dropped from 367 to 284 in 2022. There was also a drop from 75 to 25 acts of violence last year. It must be recalled, however, that many of the 75 acts of violence in 2021 were connected to that May's conflict between Hamas and Israel, which acted as a trigger against Canadian Jewry."
Mostyn said 2022's 25 acts of violence "still represents a disturbing and elevated level of violence, above the historical norm in Canada."
Marvin Rotrand, national director of B'nai Brith's League For Human Rights, said Quebec "worried us in 2021, producing the largest number of antisemitic incidents.
"This year, Quebec drops 13 percent from 828 incidents to 722. However, that's still higher than Quebec's norm the last number of years. The good news, if I can put it this way, is the number of violent incidents decreased from 36 to seven."
Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather pointed out that on one hand, Canada is "one of the countries with the lowest rates of antisemitism in the entire world... [and] it's weird that disproportionately Jews are attacked by antisemitism.
"One of the things that we learned this year is that the Jewish community often feels that others don't recognize anti-Jewish racism or antisemitism in the same way that other types of racism and other types of hate are easily identified and easily condemned. It shouldn't just be Jews that are condemning antisemitism, we all need to do that."
Also at the press conference were David Matas, Senior Legal Counsel, B'nai Brith Canada; and Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman and NDP MP Alistair MacGregor.
Rotrand also said that Canada’s laws "have failed to keep pace with the explosion of antisemitism in online spaces, allowing this phenomenon to go unchecked.
"Law reforms similar to those enacted by Germany and France will be necessary to blunt this growing threat."
Some of the incidents that took place in Montreal in 2022:
• "A pro-Palestinian activist, a student and intern at McGill Health, tweets: “I would like to see every [Israeli] settler dead actually.”
• "A commenter posts on an online news story about the hostage situation at Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas: “They should do that in Quebec...they don’t respect anything here!”
• "A man leaving an Israel Day rally holding a folded Israeli flag is assaulted by two young men, who hit the man,in the head with a stick and assault a bystander who attempts to intervene."
• "A Facebook post accuses Jews of wanting to exterminate and control the world, invoking the Protocols of the Elders of Zion: 'IsraHell Loubavitch who all want to exterminate us and rule the world.'"
• "A drunk man harasses and throws bottles at Hasidic Jews."
• Laith Marouf, who received funding from the federal government to develop an anti-racism strategy for Canadian broadcasting, tweets, 'The Jewish White Supremacist Summit hosted by Apartheid Canada PM @Justintrudeau, was the brain-child of @Irwincotler the grand wizard of Zionism in this Colony. Notice that he looks like a d**k without makeup, as he spews his bullsh*t.'"
• "Graffiti of a Palestinian flag with the words 'Palestine - From the river to the sea' is spray painted on a concrete block on Highway 136."
• "A building in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood is vandalized with graffiti that reads: 'Israel killed 15 kids this weekend.'"
Rotrand concluded that "the challenges before us are profound, but there is reason to be optimistic. Developments from the past year reveal a growing appreciation of the threat of antisemitism and the need to tackle it head on.
"In 2023, we will continue to focus our efforts on urging all remaining provinces to enact the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism, and on partnering with government and law enforcement to fight the rot of antisemitism wherever and whenever it happens."
