Anti-Vax demonstrators limited under new Bill

Quebec's National Assembly voted to pass a new bill that would prohibit anti-vaccine protesters from demonstrating near schools, daycares, hospitals, as well as COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites, on Thursday.
The newly established offence is punishable with fines ranging from 1,000 - 12,000 dollars.
Bill 105 was tabled by the province's public safety minister Geneviève Guilbault. MNAs debated the new bill in a matter of a few hours. Police will now be allowed new powers to fine people for protesting within 50 metres of the places designated in the Bill and the amount of the fines will be based on officers‘ interpretations of the behaviour of demonstrators.
Fines of $1,000 to $6,000 will apply to anyone protesting too close to forbidden areas and fines of $2,000 to $12,000 could be given to persons who intimidate or threaten people coming or leaving from those spaces. Fines can also be doubled for repeat offenders.
In Quebec in 2016 a similar Bill was passed to ban protesters from being within 50 metres of abortion clinics.
Following a recommendation from Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy, the bill will also covers adult education centres and CEGEPs.
The bill will not apply to workers, who wish to protest for better working conditions outside of hospitals, schools and places of busniess.
Under the Bill, parents are prohibited from holding a protest for better ventilation in their childrens’ schools because the matter is related to COVID-19.
“They will have to do so outside the 50-metre perimeter,” Guilbault told reporters.
