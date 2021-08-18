The anti-Semitic vandalism of the election signs of Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather and Outremont MP Rachel Bendayan sparked condemnation from across party lines.
One Housefather sign and two Bendayan signs were daubed with swastikas.
The desecration of election signs, including with swastikas, has been a feature of past elections, including that of Myriam Ishak, candidate of the Conservative party in Pierrefonds-Dollard in 2019.
This year, anti-Semitic hate crimes rose sharply, especially during the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, including two young men yelling threats in Côte St. Luc and many other incidents.
Housefather wrote on Facebook that "it’s a terrible shame to see that antisemitism has infiltrated the campaign on only its third day.
"While I am deeply disappointed to see my poster defaced with a swastika, I will continue to be a forceful advocate for the Jewish community and nothing is going to stop me, certainly not this."
Mount Royal Conservative candidate Frank Cavallaro also denounced the vandalism.
"[This is] not acceptable in any way, shape, or form," he said in a statement. "I condemn this type of vandalism and promotion of antisemitic hate unequivocally. A lot of time and effort is put into the purchase and placement of election signs. I urge everybody across all political stripes to respect them and keep an eye out for these spineless vandals who are trying to escalate fear in the Jewish community in Mount Royal, Outremont and elsewhere across Canada.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that he was "disgusted and angry. It is completely unacceptable. I stand in solidarity with Rachel and Anthony, and the entire Jewish community, against this type of hatred."
Bendayan wrote that "whatever your political views, spreading hateful and violent messages is not the way to go.
"We’ve seen the road that the politics of the far right leads us to in the U.S. and around the world. That is not us. That is not our Canada."
Conservative leader Erin O'Toole also denounced the vandalism.
"What happened to Mr. Housefather and Ms. Bendayan is completely unacceptable," he tweeted. "Antisemitism and racism have no place in Canada, and I condemn these heinous acts."
As did NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.
"This is not okay. Acts of antisemitism glorify one of the most hateful ideologies in human history. We must confront it, prevent it, and give it no space to grow. Anthony Housefather, Rachel Bendayan, and to the Jewish community across Canada, I stand with you."
