Premier François Legault’s appointment of Environment Minister Benoit Charette as Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism was met with both fanfare and criticism; some seeing validation of the issue’s seriousness, and others seeing the opposite.
Naming a minister was a key recommendation in a December 2020 report produced by the CAQ government’s anti-racism task force (Groupe d’action contre le racisme) comprised of government MNAs and ministers. Legault set up the task force last summer during worldwide demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, to propose a series of concrete actions, and identifying sectors with high-priority needs.
The 54-page report recommends that issues related to policing be addressed head-on to put an end to cases of police discrimination, and that means banning random police stops and providing professional development on discrimination, racism and profiling, as well as adding social services workers to police services to create mixed patrols. That also extends to including Indigenous social service personnel in such patrols. “As a victim of (racial) profiling myself, and having heard a lot of testimony about it, I felt it was crucial to confront this totally unacceptable situation,” said Health and Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant, adding “random police checks based on ethnic origin have no place here.”
Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers Christopher Skeete, brushed off criticism by Opposition Leader Dominique Anglade about the government not taking the issue seriously enough with Charette’s dual portfolios. “In four months, we went to a task force, a report, appointing a minister, and actions starting. Anything less than ‘Wow that’s a commitment’ is disingenuous.”
The report’s 25 recommendations include issues such as police checks, social services, and educational initiatives, including a national awareness campaign, mandatory training for government employees, in teacher training, and including racism and discrimination issues throughout the school curriculum. “No one wakes up and decides ‘Today I’m going to hate on black people’” says Skeete, adding, “we all carry baggage and inherent biases. This is not about finding someone to blame but fixing problems.”
The task force proposed specific measures to explicitly combat racism and discrimination against Indigenous people, and gives particular attention to “cultural security” of Indigenous people, an issue highlighted by the case of Joyce Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother who died in a Joliette hospital in September after being verbally abused with racial slurs by attending staff.
Cultural security requires, among other things, ending practices preventing people from speaking Indigenous languages in public service situations, one of several difficulties for Indigenous clientele the report calls “a major issue.” (There is no directive preventing use of Indigenous languages in the network, but rights of workers under the Charter of the French Language may conflict with the intention of the recommendations and complicate their application.)
“Rigid application” of measures and rules are “perceived as discriminatory and obstacles to accessing services… The misunderstanding of Indigenous realities and culture touches all aspects of health services, from numbers of allowed visitors to accessing traditional foods, use of native languages and healing practices,” says the report.
The report cites New Zealand, where the cultural security concept emerged in the late 1980s to address marginalization and discrimination of Maori in the health system, at first just a relational approach to nursing, then expanding to build culturally safe environments. In November Quebec City allocated a $15 million envelope to apply the concept in the health system.
The report also recommends improving access to justice and increasing resources for translation services for Indigenous people.
Housing discrimination requires concrete measures, notably reinforcing and better publicizing the discrimination complaints process for the public, boosting resources to house Indigenous people outside their communities and encouraging new housing projects for this clientele.
In employment and the public service, the group recommends over the next five years that Quebec increase visible minority representation in the public service to reflect their representation in the population and launch anti-racism training for all government employees. It also recommends making accreditation by professional orders faster and more flexible while providing individual support for future professionals, something the government launched this week with a $4 million loan guarantee fund for foreign trained workers to get accredited.
It stresses that all Quebecers must learn more about the history, culture, heritage and current situation of Indigenous people, with specific components in the national campaign, and making history and current realities of Quebec’s Indigenous peoples mandatory in initial teacher training.
