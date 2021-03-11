Project Genesis wants National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier to demonstrate “flexibility” when asking people to reimburse Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) overpayments.
The Côte-des-Neiges-based anti-poverty organization says many people received the CERB without being aware that they did not meet the eligibility criteria. “Some were signed up by well-meaning friends or relatives. A significant number were signed up by Service Canada agents when Quebec welfare agents sent welfare applicants to apply for Employment Insurance as part of their welfare application process. Others may have applied simply to escape destitution.”
Given that the pandemic has disproportionately affected marginalized communities, Project Genesis says the federal government must ensure that its actions do not further exacerbate economic inequality.
“The federal government must also take responsibility for the impact of its decision to not check eligibility criteria before awarding applicants the CERB. For example, some who received the CERB without knowing they were not eligible for it may not have applied for welfare and so have lost these benefits to which they would have been entitled. In addition, many of the CERB overpayments have probably already been spent on rent, debt repayments, groceries or other essentials.”
Groups across Quebec including Project Genesis, are asking the government to proceed with no deadline on the date of the final reimbursement; that half of the GST tax credit be used to re-imburse the overpayment(s); that no other sum or penalty be assigned and that no interest be accumulated.
The measures would help ensure “an equitable recovery from the economic and social toll of the COVID-19 pandemic” and avoid placing people in a situation of destitution, bankruptcy or homelessness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.