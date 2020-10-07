Anti-poverty groups launch National Assembly petition for free face masks

Quebec anti-poverty groups, including Project Genesis in Côte des Neiges, have launched a National Assembly petition to provide free face masks to those in need.
The Quebec government is asked, "through the Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ),"to provide four fabric face masks a month to each member of a household whose income is equal or less than the Market Basket Measure."
The petition, deposited by Rimouski PQ MNA Harold LeBel, points out that "the obligation to wear a face mask in public enclosed spaces comes from a government order based on a recommendation of Quebec’s public health department.
"Last resort financial assistance is supposed to cover the following needs — food, housing, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene, communication, clothing, furniture, transportation, and leisure activities," the petition also says. "Last resort financial assistance accords special benefits to adults or to members of a family for needs that are not covered by the basic welfare benefit."
The petition points out that the 2020 Market Basket Measure (MBM) "varied between $20,048 a year for one person and $48,192 a year for 6 people.
"Face masks are not part of the calculation of student loans, and precarious workers receive no assistance for their health problems and that their annual salaries are often less than the Market Basket Measure," the groups' petition points out. "The average life of a face mask is 20 washes and the government recommends washing a face mask after each use."
The petition can be signed until Nov. 13, 2020 "via paper" or at www.assnat.qc.ca/fr/exprimez-votre-opinion/petition/Petition-8573/index.html.
