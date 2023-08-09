The Jewish community was the second most targeted group overall, after the Black community, and the most targeted religious group for police-reported hate crimes in Canada in 2022, according to figures from Statistics Canada revealed by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.
As well, reported hate crimes against Jews jumped 52 percent from 2020 to 2022. Overall, in 2022, the Black community was targeted in 23 percent of hate crimes and the Jewish community was targeted in 14 percent of such incidents.
CIJA pointed out that the statistics also reveal that while the Jewish community makes up one percent of Canada's population, they were targeted in 67 percent of religiously motivated hate incidents.
The overall picture regarding hate crimes in Canada in 2022, according to StatsCan, was that "the number of police-reported hate crimes increased by seven percent, from 3,355 incidents in 2021 to 3,576 incidents in 2022. This followed a 72 percent increase from 2019 to 2021. Higher numbers of hate crimes targeting a race or an ethnicity (+12%; 1,950 incidents) and a sexual orientation (+12%; 491 incidents) accounted for most of the increase. Hate crimes targeting a religion were down 15% in 2022, yet remained higher than the previous three years. Among the provinces and territories, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan accounted for much of the national increase."
Regarding antisemitism, CIJA's statement pointed out that "alarmingly, while religiously motivated hate crimes in Canada declined overall, Jew-hatred was the only religious category to experience an increase in incidents."
More specifically:
• "In 2022, the Jewish community was targeted in 502 reported hate crime incidents. Of the 3,576 total reported incidents, 750 hate crimes were motivated by religion."
• "The Jewish community was the most targeted religious minority, accounting for 67 percent of religiously motivated hate."
• "In Canada, according to Statistics Canada, on average, more than one hate incident targeted Canada’s Jewish community every day in 2022. Religiously motivated hate crimes are down year-over-year by 15 percent but hate crime targeting the Jewish community increased two percent between 2021 and 2022."
Shimon Koffler Fogel, President and CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), said that the latest statistics indicates that “this disturbing trend proves the need for proactive measures to stop the rising hate targeting diverse Canadians based on their identity.
“Antisemitism isn’t just a real and present threat today, it’s a problem growing at a frightening rate. In Canada alone, anti-Jewish hate crime has increased 52 percent since 2020. That’s why we have a big choice to make about antisemitism – ignore its impact and walk away or come together to push back against it."
Fogel added that CIJA "has undertaken two major initiatives in the fight against hate this year — becoming a founding member and Canada’s representative on the newly formed J7, The Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism among major Jewish organizations from seven of the world’s largest diaspora communities; and co-creating the two-day Antisemitism: Face It, Fight It conference taking place in Ottawa this fall. It will be the largest gathering of Jewish Canadians, community allies, elected officials, and ethnic and faith partners in years. They will be mobilized to unite, empower, and educate our community about how we can take action, both collectively and as individuals, against antisemitism.
“But Canadian Jews cannot conquer antisemitism on our own. It is the responsibility of each of us to combat hatred and antisemitism. We must all be change-makers, united as allies and partners to fight all hate. This report of hate-crime data should be a call to action for all Canadians to stand against antisemitism and all forms of hate.”
B'nai Brith Canada also expressed concern.
"It is alarming that so much hate is being directed at Jews specifically,” said Marvin Rotrand, National Director of the organization's League for Human Rights.
Michael Mostyn, B’nai Brith’s Chief Executive Officer, said the federal government "already has powerful tools for addressing antisemitism – it just needs to use them.
"Some provinces such as Ontario have already adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism,” he said. “All the provinces that have not yet done so should follow this example and implement this framework in their civil service and law enforcement protocols."
