Anti-Israel incident in Hampstead leads to confrontation

An anti-Israel incident took place in Hampstead the afternoon of May 16, around the same time pro-Palestinian activists attacked pro-Israel rally participants in downtown Montreal.
The incident in Hampstead was at least the second to take place in Montreal's west end in the space of two days. Two men aged 19 and 20 were arrested in Côte St. Luc for uttering anti-Semitic threats.
The Suburban contacted Mayor William Steinberg.The Mayor told us that the incident "took place and involved three young teenagers yelling profanities at a passing car with an Israeli flag.
"When confronted by a resident, one teenager pulled out a pocket knife," Steinberg explained. "The resident had a shovel for defense and called the police, who came very quickly, as did our Public Security officers. No one was hurt."
Steinberg added that the teenager "was brought to Station 9 and with the help of our Public Security the identities of all the teenagers was quickly established.
"Police paid visits to each of the parents with the kids. The parents were very unhappy with their children. The pocket knife was confiscated and the kids are extremely unlikely to do this sort of thing again. No further details will be released as we are dealing with minors.
"Given the situation in Israel, our Public Security has been increased since late last week and we are in very close contact with the SPVM."
