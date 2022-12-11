Anti-inflation package surpasses $13 billion

Unemployment will rise and the economy will slow significantly in 2023, says Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard.
Giving his economic update on Thursday, Girard announced new cash for seniors and set expectations for 0.7% economic growth (down from 3.1 % this year) as inflation weary Quebecers looked to 2023 for relief. But Girard, who said a recession is a fair bet, called it “undeniable” that next year will be tougher than 2022, even if peak inflation has passed (in October it stood at 6.4%) and is too much of a burden for most people.
The government's refundable senior assistance tax credit increases from $411 to a maximum of $2,000 for those 70 and above earning up to $63,195, and payments will start going out after they file their 2022 taxes.
It’s the third assistance payout announced by the Legault government this year. More than three million Quebecers earning under $100,000 received $500 payments before the election, and then this month saw the rollout of second payments promised during the election of another $400-600. (Earlier this year Legault said a third such payment, commonly known as LegoBucks, will not be forthcoming given that inflation is not expected to be as high next year.)
But with economic growth expected to have the brakes slammed on the horizon, the Quebec government is using increased revenues from inflation about $14 billion this year to help seniors who are hard hit by the same cost of living increases. The government is capping indexation at 3% for many government services, including drivers’ licenses, car registrations, fees at CHSLDs and more, and will also index social assistance programs and the personal income tax framework by 6.44%. The government’s anti-inflation measures total more than $13 billion, and Girard said it is setting aside $8 billion to counter drops in government revenue and stimulate economic recovery.
