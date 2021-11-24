The Quebec Liberals are demanding answers from the Legault government about reports regarding inspections of long-term care CHSLDs and seniors residences during the first COVID wave in 2020 that they believe have been destroyed.
“We need to understand what happened,” party leader Dominique Anglade told a news conference Friday at the CHSLD Yvon Brunet in LaSalle. “Who ordered the destruction of these reports? Who took these actions?” Last year, according to reports, two-thirds of the residents at that CHSLD were infected with COVID and 73 died.
A coroners’ inquest into the deaths at CHSLDs had revealed that while inspections took place in early 2002, there were no written reports.
Natalie Rosebush, the government’s assistant deputy minister, testified that observations during the inspection were made verbally, but Anglade is arguing that the government wants to hide the inspections’ conclusions.
“This has very serious consequences,’’ Anglade told the media. “There are obviously people who voluntarily took action, who said: ‘These reports must not exist.’ [They] don’t want these reports to be made public. Why not? Who decided that?”
Coroner Gehane Kamel had asked to see notes sent to Rosebush and former deputy minister Yvan Gendron, and may ask both to testify.
The government has denied destroying any reports of 11,512 inspections that took place in 2,600 institutions, and committed to providing the coroner with all information needed.
“The urgency of the situation would have prompted the government to prioritize verbal communications rather than writing reports,” said Lyann St-Hilaire, spokesperson for Seniors Minister Margueritte Blais. “Our priority at the time was not to write inspection reports. It was to make sure that the staff had not [left], as had happened at CHSLD Herron, and that, despite the absence of workers and attendants, our seniors were receiving the care and services they needed.”
But Anglade is calling for an independent public inquiry to get answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.