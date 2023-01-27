Another shooting in St. Laurent

Police are investigating after a single gunshot was heard close to 10 p.m. Monday in the residential area of Guertin and Vanier in St. Laurent, east of Ste. Croix and north of Côte Vertu.
The borough has experienced a wave of crime in recent months, including shootings, stabbings and arson affecting cars and businesses.
No one has been injured in the latest incident, and no arrests were made as of yet.
The SPVM found a shell on the ground, but not any evidence a building or car was struck by a bullet. Police are investigating.
