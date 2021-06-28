Another attempted arson has taken place at a St. Laurent Jewish establishment at around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the St. Louis shopping centre in St. Laurent, the same locale as Chez Benny Express, which was attacked June 14. Federation CJA had sent out a communique raising the possibly that the Chez Benny attack was a hate crime.
The store attacked this time is the Montreal Kosher Bakery. According to reports, the Montreal police arson squad is looking into the latest incident. This time, a window was broken and firefighters discovered what could be an incendiary device.
Police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant told the media that the only damage in this latest incident was a broken window, and that the attack on Chez Benny is still being treated as arson and not a hate crime despite the proximity of the two kosher establishments. Brabant added that there was no graffiti or messages indicating anti-Semitism.
Brabant told The Suburban later Monday morning that a small fire had started, but was quickly brought under control by the fire department. He said the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
