The power has once again gone out Thursday, this time for 250,000 people throughout the province, and including some 93,000 customers in the greater Montreal area.
Among the areas affected are the same as the power outage Wednesday night, the eastern part of CDN-NDG and Hampstead. Thursday's outage is also affecting central CDN-NDG and part of Town of Mount Royal, as well as areas in the east end and other locales
Hydro-Québec tweeted Thursday afternoon that "nearly 250,000 customers are without power. The situation is linked to the wildfires in the Côte-Nord region. We currently have two transmission lines unavailable for this reason, but our equipments have not been damaged. The smoke and heat have triggered protective mechanisms on the network. Power is being restored gradually."
As of 3:59 p.m., notwithstanding the provisions of the language law Bill 96, it was not required to attest 'in good faith' an eligibility to read Hydro's tweet in English.
