Hydro customers in a large area encompassing Snowdon, NDG, Côte St. Luc and Hampstead have been without electricity since 7:29 p.m. Wednesday night, May 31.
Traffic lights were out, and motorists had to stop at intersections as if there were stop signs. At one synagogue, it appeared a wedding came to a halt. The area affected is west of Décarie Blvd. and mostly east of Cavendish Blvd.
As of 9:51 p.m. May 31, Hydro's website says the reason for the outage was under analysis, a crew was on the way and "service restoration expected currently being assessed" meaning it was not known when power would be restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.