Anonymous questions can continue at Hampstead virtual council meetings

Most Hampstead councillors agreed to continue accepting anonymous questions at virtual public council meetings, even as the town's own bylaw states “any member of the public present wishing to ask a question will have to rise and identify him/herself.”
Town meetings that have taken place virtually have lately been all but dominated by questions from people who identify themselves as "anonymous." We recently asked Mayor William Steinberg about this, and he was told by town officials the decision is up to him.
“I have taken the decision to allow anonymous questions as long as we are doing remote meetings," the Mayor said at the time. "Should the questioners take advantage, I can always change the policy, but for now I don’t mind questions. I am happy to explain what we do and why. We have nothing to hide.”
But at the June 7 meeting, when the issue was raised again by Councillor Harvey Shaffer, Steinberg pointed out that questioners have to identify themselves at all other meetings on the island. The Mayor asked to see if a majority of councillors wanted questioners to identify themselves.
"If a person is brave enough to raise a question, they should be brave enough to identify themselves," Shaffer said.
"I agree with you," Steinberg said.
Councillor Cheryl Weigensberg agreed as well, but Councillor Michael Goldwax disagreed.
"It gives the opportunity to somebody to ask a question without fear of retribution — people do that when they go to the Rental Board, when they call Service Canada, when they call Revenue Quebec. There are ways to make requests and you are anonymous, so that complaints, questions and suggestions can be answered. People sometimes don't like the limelight. I will allow anonymous questions, everybody's voices should be heard whether you say who you are or not. When people are walking downtown protesting and their faces are covered, they're all anonymous, but they have the right to say and do something."
Shaffer countered that when someone is anonymous, "you don't even know if they're a resident."
"It doesn't matter," Goldwax said.
"Yes, it does," said Shaffer. "There's many municipalities where people have to identify themselves."
"We're a shtetl (small Jewish town) of 8,000 people, 2,000 homes, we're not the City of Montreal," Goldwax said.
"We're not Baie d'Urfé with 3,000 people or Montreal West with 5,000 people, and our bylaw requires, at regular meetings, people to identify themselves, name and address," Steinberg explained. "There's no other municipality that accepts anonymous questions."
Councillors Leon Elfassy asked why Steinberg had a change of opinion on the issue — the Mayor pointed out that it was being questioned by Shaffer. Steinberg also pointed out that one anonymous person could be asking many questions.
Elfassy said he agreed with Goldwax.
"If you see a question you're not comfortable with, put it in the bin, don't answer it," Elfassy said.
"It's a moot point, because anybody could put in any names," said Councillor Warren Budning.
"I don't see a reason to invalidate a question because the people don't want to identify themselves," Councillor Jack Edery said.
In light of most council members being okay with anonymous questions, Steinberg said it would continue to be allowed.
