The unemployment gap between francophones and anglophones in Quebec doubled between the 2016 and 2021 census, the Provincial Employment Roundtable (PERT) revealed.
The 2021 census data indicated in general that "English speakers across most regions of Quebec experience higher unemployment rates, lower median incomes, and higher rates of poverty compared to the French-speaking majority, despite high rates of labour force participation and high educational attainment.
More specifically, the unemployment rate for English speakers was 10.9 percent, compared to 6.9 percent for French speakers.
"This four percent unemployment gap is double the two percent unemployment gap found in PERT’s prior analysis of 2016 census data."
PERT says the difference in income between the two official language groups is also growing.
"English speakers earn $5,200 less than French speakers in terms of median employment income and this gap has doubled since the previous census. In addition to lower incomes, English speakers also experience higher rates of poverty compared to their French counterparts. The report shows that the provincial poverty rate for English speakers is 10 percent, which is almost twice as high as the poverty rate for French speakers (5.8 percent)."
“The findings in this report are shocking,” said Nicholas Salter, PERT's executive director. “The situation has gotten worse since the last census and the economic vitality of the English-speaking community in Quebec is in decline at a much faster rate than we could have anticipated.”
The organization says that with an ongoing labour shortage, "Quebec’s economic growth will be impacted by the ability of governments and employers to effectively develop their workforce. This report sheds light on the urgent need for targeted initiatives to address the employment challenges being faced by the English-speaking community and move Quebec’s economy forward."
Salter says that while the worsening unemployment and income trends are not new, "our approaches to addressing them must be. The situation calls for immediate attention and targeted investments to unlock the potential of English-speaking Quebecers in Quebec’s labour market."
