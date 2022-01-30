The Quebec English School Boards Association says the nomination of Marie-Josée Blais as Quebec Assistant Deputy Minister for the anglophone school system showed a "blatant disregard for the English education community."
Blais assumes her responsibilities Monday.
The QESBA, which represents 100,000 students in more than 300 elementary, high schools, and adult and vocational centres across Quebec, "deplores how this appointment was handled and has serious concerns regarding the professional profile of the new appointee who has never worked in the primary, secondary, adult technical and vocational system at all in her career."
QESBA President Dan Lamoureux stated that “once again, this government has demonstrated no regard for our system or our community.
"There is a made in English Quebec sensibility that you can only understand by being a part of the community or having worked in our system," he added. "Traditionally, QESBA and all of our partners have been on the front lines of helping to choose the Assistant Deputy Minister responsible for our education network. We find it unfortunate that, once again, this government shows such disregard for our expertise in English public education.”
In a tweet, D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum called the handling of the nomination an "unacceptable, tone-deaf move by the CAQ." In a statement to media, Birnbaum called the move a "slap in the face to the 10,000 teachers, professionals and support staff who work in the system, not to mention the students, parents, administrators and elected commissioners from English schools across Quebec.”
