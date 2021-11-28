Quebec anglophones should stick with the Quebec Liberals even as that party is not debating its 27-point language policy this weekend leader Dominique Anglade told reporters.
Anglade says the CAQ government wants to divide Quebecers on language, while the Liberals do not. Many anglophones have felt for years that they have been taken for granted by the Liberals.
According to reports, the resolutions at the Liberals' meeting this weekend all but do not mention the anglophone community, except for supporting anglophones' desire to protect the “independence and autonomy” of their school boards.
Anglade says one of the party's members could have brought up the party's language plan for debate, but did not.
The Quebec Community Groups Network criticized the Liberals.
"Usually a hot topic at conventions, the Liberals are steering around a debate about language," the group tweeted. "Anglade said nobody proposed a debate. Really! [This is an] epic failure to listen to [Quebec anglophones] who are worried about Bill 96."
The Liberal policy calls for the fortification of the existing Bill 101 to protect French in Quebec.
