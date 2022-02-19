A report from the Provincial Employment Roundtable says Quebec's English speakers, "who represent 13.8% of Quebec’s population and 14.3 percent of its labour force — face considerable challenges in the labour market."
The report's introduction says that "employment poses a unique set of challenges and opportunities for Quebecers who speak English as their first official language. Once considered to be a homogeneous elite, Quebec’s English-speaking community has undergone considerable changes over the past four decades."
The findings:
• "English speakers in most regions of Quebec have higher unemployment rates and lower after- tax median incomes compared to French speakers, who represent 85.3% of the population. Resource-oriented and manufacturing-oriented regions such as Estrie, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Nord-du-Québec, Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, and the Laurentides tend to have lower labour force participation from English speakers."
• While the 45-64 age group is the majority amongst francophones, the majority age group amongst anglophones is 25 to 44. However, individuals aged 25-44 constitute the largest share of the labour force for both French speakers and English speakers."
• "In Quebec as a whole, English speakers have an unemployment rate of 8.9%. This is 2% higher than the unemployment rate of French speakers (6.9%), and is also higher than the provincial unemployment rate (7.2%).
• "Out of the 17 administrative regions in Quebec, 15 are characterized by a higher unemployment rate for English speakers compared to French speakers."
• "English speakers have significantly higher unemployment rates than French speakers in Capitale- Nationale, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Nord-du-Québec, and Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine."
• "English speakers in Côte-Nord have the highest unemployment rate of any linguistic group in any region at 25.5%."
• "Quebec’s youth aged 15-24 are the age group with the highest unemployment rate, irrespective of linguistic identity."
• "In Quebec as a whole, French-speaking youth have an unemployment rate of 11.9% while English- speaking youth have an unemployment rate of 16.3%."
• "English-speaking youth experience high unemployment in Mauricie (20.8%), Montréal (16.6%), Outaouais (17.2%), Abitibi-Témiscamingue (29%), Côte-Nord (25%), Nord-du- Québec (26.8%), Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine (30.5%), and the Laurentides (17.5%)."
• "English-speaking women and men have unemployment rates that are much higher than the provincial unemployment rate of 7.2%.
• "English- speaking men have an unemployment rate of 9.1% and English-speaking women have an unemployment rate of 8.7%."
• "The regions with the highest levels of part-time/part- year work tend to be resource-oriented regions with seasonal industries. Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine has the highest prevalence of part-time work in Quebec: 68.5% of English speakers worked part- time/part-year and 65.9% of French speakers worked part-time/part-year."
• "In 14 out of the 17 administrative regions, English speakers have a median after-tax income that is lower than that of French speakers and the total population. In Estrie, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Nord-du-Québec, and Centre-du-Québec, English speakers earn at least $4,000 less than French speakers."
