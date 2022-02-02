Anglo men, fathers report higher levels of stress

English-speaking men and fathers are more likely to report high levels of stress and less likely to report being satisfied with their lives than their francophone counterparts.
That’s one finding from a compilation of surveys (2018, 2020 and 2021) and recent public data produced by the Pole of expertise and research on men's health and well-being (PERSBEH), which also shows these men are more likely to describe their adaptation to changes caused by the pandemic as “difficult.”
The results “confront certain tenacious myths concerning the English-speaking population of Quebec, often perceived as privileged” said Russ Kueber, director of programming at the Community Health and Social Services Network (CHSSN), a partner in the study. “By presenting a more nuanced portrait that is more sensitive to the particular realities experienced by English-speaking men and fathers with regard to their relationship to health and social services, this study sheds some interesting light on how to better meet the needs of this clientele.“
Belonging to the linguistic minority, when combined with other factors of vulnerability, is likely to increase vulnerability of men and fathers and contributes to the increase in social inequalities of health for this population says Kueber.
Anglophone males are also less likely to have access to a family doctor and fewer say they have access to services that meet their health needs. They are also more likely to indicate that they felt the need to consult a psychosocial worker but were unable to do so.
Sociologist Jacques Roy, who led the study, says this underlines the importance of considering language as an essential characteristic of any reflection on the accessibility of services for men and fathers. “This portrait reflects a more difficult socio-economic evolution of the English-speaking community and a major problem of accessibility to services, mainly due to language.”
Other findings:
Compared to all men in Quebec, men belonging to the English-speaking community are less likely to report that their skills and abilities are recognized, are more likely to have a net annual income of less than $20,000, and the unemployment rate is almost twice as high among English-speaking parents, 19.1% compared to 11.1% in 2016.
English fathers are more likely to be “very concerned” about the impact of the transmission of COVID-19 by children (35% vs. 12%), and to have felt a “very negative” impact of the pandemic on daily life (34% vs. 16%).
They are less likely to consult a doctor in a medical clinic (58% vs. 75%), and more likely to postpone medical and psychological consultations after the pandemic even if they felt they needed it.
This study was carried out by the PERSBEH in collaboration with the CHSSN and the Regroupement pour la Valorisation de la Paternité.
