The Suburban has uncovered a major contradiction that has led to reporting errors on Statistic Canada's latest report on language in Quebec. The report grossly understated non-francophone bilingualism. We have contacted Statistics Canada, which has not responded as of this morning, and we will continue to try and contact them. Read The Suburban's Wednesday print edition for the full story.
