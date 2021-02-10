Anglade's regional push

They have a virtual tour schedule, a nifty logo and “the right to dream!”
The Quebec Liberals are holding a roving consultation tour, aimed at “building a charter of regions in their image and based on each of the particularities of our vast territory.”
The virtual confabs begin February 23 and run until spring 2021.
Liberal leader Dominique Anglade says “With these virtual regional consultations, we want to think together about the Quebec we want, develop each of our regions in a sustainable and inclusive manner and give ourselves back the right to dream.”
The charter will include new recognition for regional governance bodies and protect the regions’ political representation, according to the Liberal party’s charter website, “while strengthening each region’s right to development and prosperity on the basis of individual equality.”
Touching on education, health, mobility, taxation, environment and an inclusive and sustainable economy, Anglade says the consultations will help construct a strong regional charter “in our image and which will meet the challenges of all Quebecers.”
Anglade, who first proposed what she called a “unifying” charter idea during the race for the Liberal leadership last year, says the initiative will enable each region to reach its full potential and help the province collectively “go further. Together, let us give ourselves a Charter that will meet our expectations and our regional realities.”
The virtual tour kicks off in Outaouais February 23, and runs until March 24, stopping off in Montreal on March 8 and Laval on March 9.
To participate in the non-partisan consultations in your region visit the Quebec Liberal Party’s www.chartedesregions.quebec. The website – “Powered by the Quebec Liberal Party” – is chock-full of conversation starters, on everything from fisheries to seniors.
