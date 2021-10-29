Anglade slams Legault's use of decree data

Premier François Legault is committing an abuse of power according to the opposition Liberals, when he used data obtained from the Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) to identify family physicians who are not treating the government’s quota of 1000 patients.
Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said Legault is using a bulldozer approach, a widely used jab by critics towards former Liberal Health Minister Gaetan Barrette and is improperly using data obtained through the Quebec health decree meant to deal with the Covid pandemic.
The Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ) which represents family doctors, is considering legal action if the information was shared improperly.
Legault hinted this week at legislation allowing Health Minister Christian Dubé to deliver the names of underperforming physicians to local health agencies. According to Dubé, of some 4000 doctors not treating enough patients, about 1500 are not even seeing 500 patients apiece.
Anglade made the comment a day after some drama in her caucus, as health critic Marie Montpetit publicly called the tone of Barrette’s social media salvos criticizing the FMOQ leadership as unproductive as Legault’s "authoritarian threats”, tweeting, “We would all benefit from a change of tone towards the health professionals who have been carrying the network since the beginning of the pandemic."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.