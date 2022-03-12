The Quebec Liberal Party, which can usually count on the province's anglophone vote, has fallen 13 percent amongst non-francophones, says a new Leger poll.
As well, the CAQ's recent decline in the polls has slowed, a trend attributed to the current war in Ukraine and the removal of COVID restrictions, such as vaccine passports and venue capacity restrictions Saturday, and the non-requirement of masks perhaps by the end of this month.
The CAQ is at 41 percent, the same as the last poll; the QLP overall is at 18 percent, down from 20 percent; Quebéc Solidaire is at 14 percent up from 12 percent; the Conservative Party of Quebec remains at 14 percent and the PQ is at 10 percent, down from 11 percent in the last poll.
"It's the end of the stampede for the CAQ," pollster Jean-Marc Léger told the media.
As well, 58 percent of Quebecers are satisfied with Premier François Legault, up three percent; and 36 percent are dissatisfied, down six percent from the last poll.
Regarding the QLP, the party is also down five percent in its usual stronghold of Montreal, and ranks last amongst francophones.
“One in two Liberals is satisfied with the government,” Léger said.
(1) comment
This poll is not realistic, the CAD has lost major support and it will continue to drop with these high gas prices and soaring inflation, Legault has been a disaster.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.