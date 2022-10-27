Borough council is usually a tame affair, regulars reading off trite meanderings, others making pointed requests, but mostly all civil; not like municipalities where politicians take on adversarial tones with anybody deigning to approach the mic.
But in Côte des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grâce, where leadership and tone has changed frequently over a decade, and has been the focal point of UPAC investigations, lawsuits, and power struggles between elected officials and bureaucrats, meetings can make for lots of public cynicism.
That was the case when the most populous Montreal borough voted this month on a $76 million budget and $68 million capital works program with less than 90 minutes to present, discuss, debate and hear public questions.
“They have to listen to citizens and they aren't,” Snowdon resident Steve Novak told The Suburban two days after a heated exchange with the mayor. Novak had come to council about issues of importance in his neighborhood and attended the special budget meeting before the regularly scheduled council.
During an exchange between councillors about speaking time, Novak began talking to his seatmate, a gentleman with some hearing difficulty, prompting Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa to ask him to stop talking. Novak said “This is not a church here. This is not grade school. You can’t tell people not to speak.”
A round of chatter and heckling from the audience ensued, including council regular Sharon Freedman calling for bilingual responses, and Katahwa said “If you're going to talk, please go talk outside.” The exchange ensued during limited time apportioned to public budget questions after a long, mostly superficial presentation. Frustration was evident among some citizens at the meeting which consisted of the presentation leaning heavily on reciting the past year’s accomplishments and a slideshow offering little more than what was in a colourful printout.
Councillors exited the room after Katahwa suspended the meeting, and a communications officer told everyone they’d have their chance to ask questions. Councillors returned a few minutes later and resumed the meeting but it was all too much for Novak, originally there to ask questions about safety and the environment in his neighborhood. He left in disgust, acknowledging regular question period had yet to come up and lamenting, “They make rules, they only have 20 minutes, it doesn't make sense… instead she rolled her eyes at me. Nice politics.”
That’s no news to council regular and former mayoralty candidate Alex Montagano, who has hammered successive administrations over opacity and refusal to acknowledge or act on CDN-NDG’s continued neglect and underfunding by the centre city, and is no stranger himself to launching a sarcastic quip at élus. He called out "councillors with a social media presence but no online conversations about the budget. They are fast to promote events and invite residents to participate in their projects, but did any encourage presence at this meeting? None said ‘Come on down and have your say on this crucial issue’,” he said in a room with 14 members of the public – in a borough of 170,000-plus people – most there for other business.
“This is a very important meeting” he added. “We're having a discussion on how our tax dollars are going to be spent locally for the following year, and yet we can see more time spent discussing permits for murals.”
Asked about the point of leaving, Novak says he got cynical. “I'm resigned to nothing but poor service. Even at regular meetings we sit and listen through councillor speeches for half an hour talking about this event and that holiday, and on and on. And they restrict time for questions from people and when they answer, they mostly speak from notes, it's ridiculous.”
Pressed by The Suburban, he acknowledged he may have spoken too loudly. “For an hour and a half, they talked and talked and started talking amongst themselves that one councillor was talking too much. Seriously!” Before leaving he was quietly approached by a staffer with contact information to discuss the issue he came to raise.
Worse, a Loyola resident told The Suburban outside the meeting, was that very little time was spent “discussing taxpayers’ expenses and issues” and too much time on “self-praise. This was show-and-tell,” she added, “it's easy to honk your horn like it's a game and not a serious enduring issue year after year, mandate after mandate, mayor after mayor, especially as our current mayor doesn't even feel the consequences of these decisions because she doesn't live here. But how is this acceptable?”
