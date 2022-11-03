An imposing three-and-a-half-ton bronze sculpture paying tribute to migrants and refugees was unveiled at Saint Joseph's Oratory.
The sculpture by Canadian artist Timothy Schmalz was installed on the terrace and depicts a group of migrants and refugees from different origins and times huddled on a boat. Angel wings emerge from the middle of the diverse group, inferring the presence of the sacred among them.
For the realization of Angels Unawares, Schmalz was inspired by an excerpt from the New Testament: “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.”
The timing is auspicious, in this era when dark language wielded by leaders and icons sows mistrust of the stranger and contempt for the other; the arrival of Angels Unawares in the heart of the city is a useful and eloquent reminder of the ancient dictum to be kind to strangers.
“We are honored to welcome this beautiful sculpture which reminds us of the duty of hospitality and solidarity with every human being,” said Father Michael DeLaney, CSC, Rector of Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal. “With this sculpture reflecting the situation of thousands across our world, we will be reminded each day of all those who leave their homeland in search of a better life.”
The Oratory is in Montreal’s multicultural district of Côte-des-Neiges and is an important place of welcome for many people when they arrive in Canada, receiving some two million pilgrims and visitors each year. The meaning of Angels Unawares is in keeping with the mission of its founder, Saint Brother André, CSC.
Angels Unawares measures 20 feet long and stands 12 feet high and is on loan to the Oratory for one year. With several reproductions on display, Pope Francis initially inaugurated the sculpture at St. Peter's Square in Rome in September 2019, on the 105th World Day of Migrants and Refugees. Schmalz’ works can be admired in many countries, and he is the creator of the renowned Homeless Jesus that depicts a vagrant Christ a vagrant sleeping on a bench.
