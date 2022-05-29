Andrew Benedek, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Anaergia, was interviewed by The Suburban‘s Editor-In-Chief Beryl Wajsman for his Beyond the Pages online news show.
Anaergia, which was taken public last year and is on the Toronto Stock Exchange, offers "sustainable solutions for the generation of renewable energy and the conversion of waste to resources." The company has a revolutionary technology that converts waste into natural gas, a totally renewable energy source, and is a world leader in this regard.
Wajsman pointed out that the world is suffering through inflation, that is "taking a massive toll on the economy and people's savings," and that government sources say 38 to 42 percent of today's price hikes is driven by energy prices, "and has nothing to do with the price of oil.... Probably no other problem today requires as much attention, if this economy is going to resurrect, than some disruptive technology to get us better, more efficient and greener fuel. Do you have that solution?"
Benedek, who came to Canada at 13 from Hungary in 1956 amidst that country's revolution and graduated from McGill University, replied that his solution "can be a major improvement in climate change.
"Right now, with all the technologies that have been invented, oil is still going up, fossil fuel use around the world is still increasing in spite of all the solar, all the wind energy and everything we're trying to do to reverse it. Our hope is that somehow, all these new technologies will replace fossil fuels. The reality is that we are hooked on fossil fuels and the only way to succeed and reverse the situation is to replace the fossil fuels directly, not by alternative technologies that take a long time to be put in, infrastructure and everything else. If you can put the same molecule that's made renewably into the same distribution line that we have [the pipes used to heat one's house or via trucks], we have a usable solution in the short term. This is what we're trying to do, take that form of gas and convert it to any other form of renewable fuel, including liquid fuels. We are doing this now, around the world."
Benedek said his main interest is climate change.
"I'm scared s--tless, if you'll pardon the expression. Climate change continues unabated and is accelerating, and even though I'm not so young anymore, I'm concerned about my children, grandchildren and civilization. And so we have to reverse, somehow, climate change. The problem most people are not aware of is that 37 percent of the greenhouse gases that go into our atmosphere, looking over the near term which is all that counts, is methane that leaks from landfills, that's from manure and also from natural sources. But about 40 percent of it comes from landfills, that goes into the atmosphere, that's 37 percent of the problem. If we attack that, and instead of letting it rot in a landfill, convert it into a renewable fuel, we basically eliminate about 15 percent of the climate change issue."
Asked what the company uses as its raw materials for conversion, Benedek said, "essentially, the whole idea is not to let the methane escape to the atmosphere, but to take it before it goes in a landfill and convert it to methane, the same way as it does in nature, but now it's not escaping into the atmosphere. Instead, we use it as a fuel. If you take a methane molecule that escapes into the atmosphere, it's 84 times worse than a carbon dioxide molecule, by weight. So if you now take that methane, you use it as fuel, you replace that fossil fuel that's going to come out of the ground, you still create a CO2 molecule, but that CO2 molecule came originally from the atmosphere, so it's renewable. We just take that, turn it into methane, replace the methane that would otherwise come from the ground and then have fuel 83 times better than if it didn't have that."
Asked if the company is delivering its product now, Benedek replied, "yes, we have plants in the United States, a small amount in Canada and mostly in Europe and Asia. Our clients are people who want to invest in creating an alternate fuel and what drives it is basically fuel and the residuals, which is fertilizer. Our clients could be, also, ourselves. We have about 13 plants total either operating or under construction in different parts of the world. We are putting our renewable fuel in the pipeline and normally, it's being used for trucks, that gets us our highest return. This replaces natural gas, except this is renewable natural gas — natural gas is a misnomer, natural gas is fossil gas and the exact same molecule we create from waste and exchange it one-for-one."
What is the price point for a truck driver?
"It's a little higher, and can be significantly higher depending on the price right now, so currently, in America, you spend about $10 per a million BTU for this gas, and it can go anywhere from $20 to $50 if it's renewable, so it's more expensive. Right now, there's a very significant increase in gas that was happening even before the Ukrainian war, but since then it has shot up much more. So right now, it is actually the lowest cost gas."
Asked what could lower the cost of the renewable fuel, Benedek said, "ultimately, like everything else, scale brings it down — larger scale plants, more of them; the technology keeps improving, the scale makes it cheaper. It all depends on what you price fossil at, if you don't price into the sale the impact on the atmosphere, the carbon value, then it's most likely going to be cheaper, unless you start running out of it, in which case it goes up."
Does Benedek's technology complement the electrification of cars or is it superior?
"I have a Tesla, as you'd expect," Benedek said. "I love my car, but normally I don't charge it during the day. I have a solar system as well, but I don't have enough power and when I charge my car, it's at night. There's no solar power at night, so all the power that's going into my electric car comes from burning fossil gas in a power station. That gas can be replaced with renewable gas, so if you're able to provide a renewable natural gas, then you have a balanced system. During the day, you do solar and at night, you have gas."
Asked about the future of Anaergia, Benedek said the company is in a position to grow dramatically.
"Energy conversion is really a must for our survival. It always takes time, energy conversion is not a simple thing. It's so dependent on different forms of electricity, but it has to happen. In my view, by far the best and most short-term, powerful way of doing energy conversion is to have a drop in fuels and use existing infrastructure. Anaergia is the world leader in this space, technologically, and also it is time to be a major provider of this gas with its own facilities and I see literally no limit. Our limit is not opportunity, our limit is having the access to capital, and that's why we went public.... There's an enormous need, Europe wants to replace Russian gas. In Germany [which is most dependent on Russian gas], we have a company that was the pioneer of this technology, and Germany was the pioneer in renewable technologies in the years 2000 to 2015. They kind of slowed down in this area, and are coming back to it just now. The rest of Western Europe is actually moving quicker than Germany, which is going to accelerate. All the policies are put in place now, and we will utilize our German base to expand quickly as these regulations become clear."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.