An SDC for NDG?

So how do you make a business artery or district more attractive, dynamic and competitive? Clean sidewalks? Planters? Ambient music? Do you and your neighbours pester your city councillor for a grant for matching trashcans? Harangue public works for more street cleaning in front of your shop?
That’s where a SDC (commercial development corporation) comes in. BizNDG (the local non-profit 130-member Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Business Association,) is inviting borough representatives and local businesspeople to a virtual meeting next Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. to present its project to create a SDC for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
There are currently 23 SDCs in Montreal, including one on the other side of the borough in Côte-des-Neiges.
With stable financing partly owing to mandatory fees from all local businesses, (collected by the city on its behalf), along with municipal grants and sponsorships, a commercial development corporation can equip itself with financial and human resources and implement a long-term development vision for streets like Monkland, Sherbrooke, Somerled, Fielding, Upper Lachine and Saint Jacques, says BizNDG project manager Francis Blouin.
“The best ones, the ones that are most successful are those where the merchants are heavily involved; that means not only on the board of directors but as members and having a good long-term view and understanding of the issues on the territory.”
It's not as easy as simply hanging up an SDC shingle, but rather “a 42-step process” he laughs, governed by Montreal's municipal regulations and procedures. “We're at the early stages, information gathering and sharing, maybe step four.” An SDC Notre-Dame-de-Grâce would be ruled by Montreal municipal regulations and holds general meetings to approve actions, membership fees, operating budgets and elect members for a nine-person board of directors.
SDC can facilitate collective marketing and branding, says Blouin, “offering training to local businesses one-on-one” in merchandising, human resource, accounting and more. “We could acquire benches, put up Christmas decorations,” he says, recalling that it was the local SDC that conceived the iconic colourful suspended balls over the Gay Village and other embellishments around the city.
The number of merchants involved on the level of their involvement is key, “attending general assemblies sharing their ideas and being present at meetings.” The more businesses that get together also means more credibility and weight when dealing with various levels of governments in terms of grants and creating a bridge between merchants and the city so that they can have a bigger voice. Once a critical mass of interested parties comes together (the district has some 400 businesses), territory can be defined and a budget set.
The BizNDG meeting will feature CDN-NDG Economic development commissioner Pierre Boudreault, who will present a background on the project and talk about the SDC formula as an economic development tool. A question period will follow.
For more information email info@bizndg.com
or visit: www.bizndg.com https://asdcm.com
