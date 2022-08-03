An a capella feast in St. Laurent

One of the best musical events I was witness to in the last 30 years was not at the Montreal Forum, the Bell Centre or other major musical venues.
It was in the 1990s, and that year's St. Laurent Day — the culmination of the summer celebrations— was akin to a mini-Woodstock. the atmosphere was wonderful and Montreal rocker Michel Pagliaro was playing his great hits in French and English.
I even got to speak to him briefly, suggesting his entire CD catalogue should be released on CD. He was skeptical, but many years later, a 13-CD set was indeed released.
Borough residents, and non-residents who wish to partake of the event, will again mark St. Laurent Day beginning 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at Beaudet Park. Entertainment and family activities will be followed by an 8 p.m. performance by the a capella/humour group QW4RTZ.
The fun-loving group sings in French and English, and has produced humourous videos and precise performances of such classics as Bryan Adams' Summer of '69 and Corey Hart's Sunglasses At Night as a medley, and Queen's detailed production of Bohemian Rhapsody — even when Queen performed it live, they used tapes for the complex middle section. This group doesn't need to.
QW4RTZ was formed in March 2010 in Trois-Rivières,and is now made up of Louis Alexandre Beauchemin, Philippe Courchesne Leboeuf, François “Fa2” Dubé and François Pothier Bouchard (tenor).
They have performed at the Maison Symphonique, at the Just For Laughs festival and in Europe. They also opened for Whoopi Goldberg at a Quebec comedy event.
For more information about this and subsequent St. Laurent summer events, go to montreal.ca/en/news/saint-laurent-streets-and-parks-vibrating-to-beat-summer-celebrations-32963.
