The United States Department of Commerce, with the help of the Canada Border Services Agency, sanctioned St. Laurent-based electric component companies cPUNTO Inc. and Electronic Network Inc.
The CBSA said they have been working closely and sharing intelligence with American authorities.
The U.S. Department of Commerce End-user Review Committee alleged that the two companies are "Russian or Belarusian "military end users."
cPUNTO is located at 5929 Trans Canada Highway. The company's website says it is an "online superstore where you can quickly find electronic components and consolidate them into a single shipment. All inventory published is 100 percent traceable and warrantied by either the original manufacturer or cPunto."
Alexander Yermukov, a CPUNTO Inc., has responded that his company is acting in good faith. Opengov.ca lists the other director as Tatsiana Lukashevich. Both are listed as based in Hudson.
Electronic Network, which the Commerce Department says has six aliases, (Electronic Network; Electronic Network Holdings; Electronic Network Holdings Inc.; Electronic Network Incorporated; Electronic Network Products Inc.; and Electronic's Network & Technology Corp.), is located at 145 Montée De Liesse.
That company's website describes it as a "world class distributor for electronic components and data communication products." The Suburban called the company Wednesday, but no one was available. They have not responded to media inquiries. According to opengov.ca, the company directors are Andrey Novozhilov and Juergen Mayr, both listed as being or having been officers of other companies in Dollard des Ormeaux. The most recent, for Mayr, is Nano Tech Elements Inc.
The local companies were two of 10 "entities" added to the list which "have been determined by the U.S. Government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States." Also sanctioned were five "entities" in China, one in France, one in Luxembourg, one in the Netherlands and three in Russia.
"These additions are based on information that these companies significantly contribute to Russia's military and/or defense industrial base and are involved in activities contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests," the advisory says. "These entities are added with a license requirement for all items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). License applications will be reviewed under a policy of denial for all items subject to the EAR, other than applications for food and medicine, which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis."
