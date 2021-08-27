American firm taking over Ivanhoé Cambridge mall operations

The Chicago-based JLL, a professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, will be assuming operations of the retail properties of Ivanhoé Cambridge's Canadian properties, the two companies announced.
In Montreal, those properties include the downtown Eaton Centre, Centre Jean Talon in St. Léonard, Place Ville Marie downtown, Galéries D'Anjou in Anjou, and the downtown Place Montreal Trust.
The companies say their goal is to "help achieve innovation and sustainability goals."
This news comes at a time when numerous owners of malls are or are planning to redevelop their properties to create numerous residential units in the form of condos, apartment rentals and seniors residences.
The joint announcement says "the vast majority of Ivanhoé Cambridge's property team of retail employees are expected to join JLL Canada, whose management team and key decision-making roles will be headquartered in Montreal. JLL also plans to open an office in Quebec City in the coming months.
Nathalie Palladitcheff, President and CEO of Ivanhoé Cambridge, said the company is "excited to bring a globally renowned company to deepen its footprint and investments in Quebec.
"To focus on our core business as a seasoned, clear-sighted real estate investor and to align and standardise our business model globally, we wanted to find a partner with the scale, track record and expertise to continue the optimization of our assets' performance and lead the industry in defining the future of the retail sector, thus creating long-term value for our depositors."
Greg Maloney, CEO, JLL Americas Retail, said retail "has been going through a transition period over the last decade plus, where the focus has become on creating sustainable and dynamic experiential settings that engage and excite the communities it serves – and the pandemic has acted as a major accelerant on those trends. Retail is our division's sole focus and we are thrilled to expand our expertise and footprint in Canada, and Quebec, establishing JLL as the largest third-party retail manager in Canada as well."
