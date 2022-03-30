Amendments make Bill 96 worse: Task Force

The Task Force on Linguistic Policy says recently adopted amendments to the proposed expanded language law Bill 96 “will have a significant negative impact on Quebec’s English-language schools and those wishing to attend these institutions.
“Taken together, clause 56, articles 88.0.2 and 88.0.4, amount to nothing short of a concerted effort to systematically diminish English-speaking Quebecers and their institutions,” says a statement from the Task Force.
More specifically, “clause 56 modifies the Charter by capping to three years the time children of foreign, temporary workers can attend an English-language school. Foreign, temporary workers employed in the province for more than three years would have no choice but to send their children to a French school once the three-year exemption is up.
“As a result, clause 56 would affect the ability of companies and various institutions in Quebec to attract non-Canadian professionals and workers to accept temporary positions and drive down enrolment in English schools. The government rejected the Liberal Party of Quebec (QLP) amendment, which would have allowed foreign, temporary workers to apply for a one-time renewal of the three-year exemption. This shows the government’s unwillingness to address real concerns raised by English-language school organizations.”
As for article 88.0.2, it “would now require students attending an English-language college to complete three regular courses in French, in addition to two French-as-a-second-language courses.
“Although hailed by Quebec Liberal Party committee representatives as an achievement, the newly adopted requirement would impose a significant burden upon students educated primarily in English, and, ultimately, motivate more young English-speaking Quebecers to leave the province.”
A sub-amendment to article 88.0.4 was approved “to freeze enrolment in the English college system, thereby preventing English colleges from ever expanding.
Colin Standish, president of the Task Force says “these changes will greatly weaken English-language colleges, by seriously undermining their ability to provide for and respond to the ambitions of a great many Quebecers. The Task Force is convinced none of the proposals adopted over the course of last week’s proceedings will do anything to assist the growth or improvement of French in Quebec.”
Andrew Caddell, the Task Force’s Vice President is urging the government to “reconsider both its approach to and position on Bill 96.
“The protection of the French language does not mean the evisceration of Quebec’s English-speaking community.”
