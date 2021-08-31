AMBER ALERT: Two year old toddler abducted

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) launched an Amber Alert to find 2 year old, Jake Côté.
The toddler was abducted at 1:45 p.m. today by David Côté, 36, in Sainte-Paule, Bas-Saint-Laurent.
A grey all-terrain vehicle is sought by police.
The suspect measures 5' 7" tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Individuals who may have information about the suspect are asked to call 911 and police advise not to approach him.
