Amber alert for kidnapped toddler

The Sûrété du Quebec issued an Amber alert for a kidnapped toddler the afternoon of Wednesday June 7.
The alert says that "on June 7 at 10:15 a.m, Laura Macphee, one year old, was abducted in St-Louis-De-Blandford by Jessie-Wayne Macphee, 31 years old.
"Look out for a 2008 red Toyota Corolla, vehicle license Nova Scotia HCT840. If seen, call 911."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.