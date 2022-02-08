Almost all COVID restrictions lifted by March 14: Legault

Premier François Legault announced at a press conference Tuesday a series of COVID-related reopening measures beginning Saturday and culminating with nearly all measures lifted, March 14.
The announcement was made in light of a fast decline in COVID hospitalizations in recent days. Hospitalizations were down by 45 Tuesday to 2,380
Notwithstanding the loosening of the measures, Health Minister Christian Dubé said masks and vaccinations passports will still be needed at least until March 14.
Legault was speaking amidst the ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protests in Ottawa, which were also in Quebec City this past weekend.
“Beyond protests, more and more Quebecers are getting tired of COVID restrictions, but it’s important to remember why we put these measures in place — our health care system was fragile, even before the pandemic,” the Premier said. “When you add COVID on top of that, this would have the effect of overwhelming hospitals.”
The measures announced:
• Beginning Saturday Feb. 12, it is recommended that a maximum of 10 people or members of three family bubbles can gather at a home, but there is no legal limit. Caregivers can visit loved ones in a group home, but a vaccine passport is required.
“We ask you to evaluate your risks,” Legault said.
• Also starting Feb. 12, restaurants can host at tables a maximum of 10 people or three family bubbles.
• Starting Monday, Feb. 14, children and adults can resume sports matches as opposed to just practice. Spectators can also return to watch sports matches. Outdoor shows can host up to 5,000 people.
• Starting Feb. 21, businesses can operate at full capacity. Theatres can operate at 50 percent capacity. Places of worship can operate at 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 500 people.
• Starting Feb. 28, competitions and sports tournaments can resume. Working from home will no longer be mandatory, but is still recommended. Theatres and places of worship can operate at full capacity, except for large venues like the Bell Centre. Bars and casinos will operate at 50 percent capacity, but without dancing and karaoke.
• On March 14, restaurants and venues like the Bell Centre can operate at 100 percent capacity, and bars will be able to have dancing and karaoke.
“Almost all restrictions will be lifted, we’re taking a calculated risk to learn to live with the virus, and the best way to live with the virus is to get your three doses of vaccine,” Legault said.
