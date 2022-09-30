The SPVM's Organized Crime division recently arrested Desmond Addae, 22, an alleged drug trafficker active in Montreal's west end, particularly NDG.
"A search of a dwelling on Côte-Saint-Luc Road allowed investigators from the narcotics section to seize a handgun, six cell phones, nearly $20,000 in cash, as well as various quantities of cocaine, crack, fentanyl and cannabis," says an SPVM announcement. "The suspect appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Sept. 22 and faces various charges related to drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm."
The SPVM announcement added that an investigation will continue regarding Desmond Addae, "who is known on the street under the pseudonym of DD.
"Anyone who has information about him is invited to report it to 911 or a neighbourhood station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website. The SPVM thanks the population for its cooperation."
